Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 30
Chino Valley reminder: Some services still ongoing

The Chino Valley Council chambers are seen in this file photo. (Courier, file)

The Chino Valley Council chambers are seen in this file photo. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 5:02 p.m.

In line with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-18 and his “Stay Home- Stay Healthy- Stay Connected” initiative, the Town of Chino Valley would like to remind the community of these services being performed by the Town during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

• Town Hall (Town Clerk, Manager, Finance, Utilities): answering phone calls and email Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Development Services (Building, Planning, Customer Service, Engineering, Public Works, Roads, Water and Sewer): answering phone calls and emails Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Senior Center: lunch pick up is Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning April 6, frozen week-end meals will be available on Friday for pickup only. Meals on Wheels will continue as normal. Answering phone calls Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chino Valley Municipal Court: answering phone calls Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chino Valley Police Department: business as usual, except the lobby is closed to the public.

• All other departments are available as needed.

The goal of the Town of Chino Valley and its employees is to continue to provide as many services as possible during this pandemic.

Please continue to follow the Town’s web site at www.chinoaz.net and our social media outlets for the most accurate and timely information from the Town.

For local and federal information, please visit the CDC web site at www.cdc.gov and Governor Ducey’s office at www.azgovernor.gov.

For local, Yavapai County specific information, please consult the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) at www.yavapai.us/chs.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

