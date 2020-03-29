OFFERS
Update: 146 more COVID-19 cases in Arizona

A virus testing kit is seen in this file image. (Associated Press)

Originally Published: March 29, 2020 2:08 p.m.

There 146 more cases and 2 more deaths in AZ since yesterday (March 28), with 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa has 545 cases, Pima 153, Pinal 51, Coconino 62, Navajo 62, Apache 13, Yavapai 12, Graham 2, Yuma 45, Mohave 6, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz 2, Cochise 3. There have been 17 deaths reported in Arizona.

YCCHS is contact investigating all Yavapai cases, with 7 residents in the Quad-Cities area, and 5 in the Verde Valley area; 7 seniors, 5 adult; 10 male, 2 female. All cases appear to be travel-related, no evidence of community spread at this time. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It's also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.

• All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank will resume tomorrow – 8-5. 928-442-5103

• COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 to 8 p.m. each day of the week

• For COVID-19 information en español, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

What is the difference between isolation and quarantine?

• Isolation and quarantine are public health practices used to protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease.

• Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.

If you test positive for COVID-19:

• Stay home: Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

• Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency.

• Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

• Stay away from others: As much as possible, you stay away from others. You should stay in a specific “sick room” if possible, and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

If you have tested negative or haven’t been tested:

You probably were not infected at the time your test. However, that does not mean you will not get sick. Your doctor may still caution you to act like you could have it. If you haven’t been tested, act like you could have it. Self-isolate.

For up-to-date information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

