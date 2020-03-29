OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pets in need: The Ninja Kittens

The Ninja Kittens (Courtesy)

The Ninja Kittens (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 29, 2020 6:29 p.m.

TINY is a female and the smallest. She was sickly when found,but she has became super playful and loves to be held and snuggled. She gets along fine with her sisters and is good with kids. LYNX was initially shy but has warmed up. She loves getting petted and to be with people. Very playful. She has a little overbite that helps us tell her apart from Lily! Her big gold eyes will win you over! She’s very sweet and hangs with Lily a lot. LILY is the shyest of the kittens and might do best being adopted with Lynx. She takes more time to warm up and doesn’t really like being held but is starting to enjoy getting petted and having her neck scratched. She’s the loner but wants to be close enough to see what’s going on. (BROTHER HUNTER HAS BEEN ADOPTED). Contact the Catty Shack at 928-778-6951.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

UAF holding special adoption event July 10 for often-overlooked black cats
Pets in need: Mick and Melitta
Pet Focus: Catty Shack — Inge
Pet of the Week: Ronnie — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Pets In Need: Whisper — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries