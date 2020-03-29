Pets in need: Linus
Originally Published: March 29, 2020 6:27 p.m.
Linus is watching, and waiting, for his adopters to show. A lively 4 month old spotted cattle dog, he lives happily with kids and other big dogs. He is crate trained and close to house trained and is ready for some hiking and ball chasing adventures. He wants a secure fenced yard and someone with time to share. If that sounds good to you too, email me to meet him, oh and bring a ball with you. Contact Toby at 4lvdch@bullerinetworks.net
