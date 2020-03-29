OFFERS
March 29
Pets in need: Linus

Linus. (Courtesy)

Linus. (Courtesy)

March 29, 2020

Linus is watching, and waiting, for his adopters to show. A lively 4 month old spotted cattle dog, he lives happily with kids and other big dogs. He is crate trained and close to house trained and is ready for some hiking and ball chasing adventures. He wants a secure fenced yard and someone with time to share. If that sounds good to you too, email me to meet him, oh and bring a ball with you. Contact Toby at 4lvdch@bullerinetworks.net

