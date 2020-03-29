The Launch Pad hosts daily "Zoom Events" for stir-crazy teens
The Launch Pad’s mission is "to incite teen confidence and empowerment through innovative community engagement and education," and they are doing just that by hosting daily “Zoom Events” that are educational, interactive and fun.
Teens can have fun in the kitchen online, attend meetings that help boost self-esteem, have some TicTok fun with Mackenzie and Suzanne, play Dungeons & Dragons or work out with Courtney.
If you have a bored teen, make sure you visit The Launch Pad Facebook page.
Discover more than 300 in-home activities at Prescott-based telmonkey.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
