Some small businesses in downtown Prescott choose to stay open despite COVID-19 threat

There was an eerie calm in downtown Prescott on the late afternoon of March 25.

The air felt crisp on an overcast early-spring day, but the elements alone wouldn’t have kept people away from the stores, restaurants and bars across from the courthouse plaza.

It seemed as though only a silent threat could deter visitors.

Other than a handful of folks who were either walking a dog or taking a stroll, practically no one was around.

As you drew closer to the businesses, the scene became clear, as evidenced by the signs posted on the vast majority of doors — closed indefinitely until the threat of the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

This was a scene unlike any other in our lifetimes; a vibrant city buoyed by tourism reduced to a proverbial ghost town with its residents hunkered down and out of sight.

Even the often-bustling Montezuma Street — Whiskey Row! — was battened down like a bunker.

And yet there were at least a few businesses bucking the trend. A-frame signs on the sidewalks out front blew their cover. One of those businesses was the Jersey Lilly Saloon — that bar nestled in between Matt’s Saloon and the historic Palace Restaurant & Saloon — at 116 S. Montezuma St.

The door purposely ajar, you could hear rock music blaring from several inconspicuous speakers inside. But it was the signs — oh, those signs! — drawing you ever closer.

“More than 200 spirits @ $15 a bottle!” … “Toilet paper $2 a roll, $15 for 10 rolls” … “Growler $4 (32 oz.) and Refills $8 (64 oz.)”

But, wait a minute. Toilet paper? At a bar?!

That fact alone would have prodded you to climb the flight of stairs at Jersey Lilly’s and walk down its short, wide hallway to catch a glimpse. You couldn’t see anyone until you entered the bar, where behind it was bartender Christina Orozco chatting on her cellphone. She was in no hurry as she ended her call.

“Right now we service the public as a convenience store,” Orozco said matter-of-factly.

Behind her sat two rolls of toilet paper, one on either side of a cash register. In front of her, to her left, stood a tall, wood case with glass panels. In the case were candy bars and other goodies stacked neatly on one shelf, different packs of cigarettes on another, as well as other interspersed knickknacks.

Bottles of liquor and store merchandise, including T-shirts and hats, maintained their own spots at the bar.

Folks were welcome to come in, buy what they needed and leave. Orozco said she felt fortunate to still have a job at a time when so many small businesses are struggling. More than 3 million people in the U.S. had filed unemployment claims — an all-time record — as of March 26. It is bound to get worse.

Jersey Lilly had already drastically reduced its prices since March 22. Orozco has worked at the bar since 2017. She had grown accustomed to seeing her regular customers and her fellow employees.

All of the tables and chairs at the bar had been pushed to one corner and no social gatherings were allowed because of the government’s mandate to keep crowds of no more than 10 people from congregating for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

You were free to carry out bottles of hard liquor at bargain basement prices or pay to refill a growler (a few of them were on display at the bar), but you couldn’t “hang out,” Orozco said.

“Let the public know we’re still here,” she added. “People have been very gracious, sweet and nice.”

RUSSELL GALLERY

Alexa Skjei, sales associate at the Ian Russell Gallery of Fine Art next door, said the gallery plans to remain open for as long as it is able under the current law tied to the coronavirus pandemic. She helps operate the store with fellow associate Cheri Echard. Both of them keep the place wiped down and clean.

“To the best of my knowledge, there have not been any official restrictions to date,” she added.

Skjei admitted that foot traffic has been “affected” in the store, which sells eclectic art from more than 40 artists all over the country that owner/artist Ian Russell is drawn to at trade shows, among other places he visits.

“We have a very established relationship with the community,” Skjei added.

The gallery has been operating for the past 30 years, albeit on Whiskey Row only for the past decade. Russell moved his studio upstairs and recently redid the façade to make the historic building look more like its original self.

“We’re keeping a real positive outlook,” Skjei said.

LOST IN SOCKS

Vince Spagnuolo, who operates Lost in Socks, a shop full of 12,000 pairs of bright, colorful, themed socks on the third floor of Bashford Courts, 130 W. Gurley St., is one of the only ones keeping his shop open in the tiny mall there.

“I stayed open to give the community some hope,” Spagnuolo said forcefully. “Hope is good. The more hope and positive attitudes we have, we’ll end this thing. I don’t want this bug to kill our economy.”

Spagnuolo, for now, is operating the store by himself. He’s hoping that by staying open, he can find a way to help his employees when they return to work.

“We’re all suffering here,” he said. “I feel sorry for my employees that I can’t take care of right now.”

BILL’S PIZZA

The ever-popular Bill’s Pizza, 107 S. Cortez St., also chose to stay open for its loyal customers — even though the spacious dining room is not allowed to accommodate customers, per state law during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, manager Robb DuBuke and his crew have kept two curbside parking spaces open for takeout and delivery. For now, Bill’s Pizza is staying afloat — and making sure everything you can touch is sanitized and clean.

“The mayor [Greg Mengarelli] thanked us for being open,” DuBuke said. “We’re doing the best we can to stay open. We’re thankful for still being here.”

LIFEWAYS BOOKS & GIFTS

Samantha Pullins, manager of Lifeways Books & Gifts a few doors down from Bill’s Pizza on Cortez Street, has been a downtown staple for nearly 30 years.

The family-run store sells used books, children’s books, stuffed animals, crystals, gifts, homemade cookies and brownies, and coffee drinks, among several other keepsakes.

“A lot of stores are closed, and it’s not easy,” Pullins said. “… It makes people feel good being in here. It’s a nice place to get a book, look through something, and chill by the window.”

