OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 29
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Salvation Army to conduct food drive April 1 in Prescott

Courier, file image

Courier, file image

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 9:41 p.m.

The Prescott Salvation Army is conducting a one-day community food drive called Operation Food Box on Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help those facing food insecurity during the mandatory closures of businesses and schools.

Salvation Army Intermountain Division CEO Colonel Dan Starrett explained that 45 to 50 breakfast and lunch meals are served six days per week in addition to the food boxes distributed.

According to Starrett, the success of Operation Food Box depends on community donations.

“In times of uncertainty, you can be certain that The Salvation Army will serve our hungry neighbors in need to the best of our ability with the resources at our disposal,” Starrett said. “A program like Operation Food Box is made possible through the generosity and compassion of our community, and we are grateful for everyone’s support.”

Donors are asked to drop off food donations in a drive-through area in the alley behind The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center, located at 237 S. Montezuma St.

Following are items needed:

  • Hamburger/Tuna Helper

  • Powdered/shelf stable milk

  • Jelly

  • Canned juice or 64 oz. plastic bottles of juice

  • Children’s juice boxes

  • Microwavable meals for children to prepare

  • Diapers sizes 3,4,5

  • Pet food

  • Boxed crackers

  • Cookies

  • Granola bars

  • Breakfast bars

  • Canned vegetables

  • Canned fruit

  • Rice

  • Canned soup

  • 16 oz peanut butter

  • Spaghetti pasta

  • Canned spaghetti sauce

  • Canned meat: tuna, chicken etc.

  • Beans

People in need of food can apply for Operation Food Box assistance by calling The Salvation Army at 928-778-0150 or visiting The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center at 237 S. Montezuma St.

Arrangements can be made with the Salvation Army for a food box to be dropped at an individual’s door, to reduce possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

'Operation Food Box' available for those in need
Salvation Army initiating Operation Food Box in Prescott area
Salvation Army seeking donated food items
Salvation Army needs food items for Thanksgiving
Salvation Army plans Thanksgiving dinner, needs food donations now
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries