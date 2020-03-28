The Salvation Army to conduct food drive April 1 in Prescott
The Prescott Salvation Army is conducting a one-day community food drive called Operation Food Box on Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help those facing food insecurity during the mandatory closures of businesses and schools.
Salvation Army Intermountain Division CEO Colonel Dan Starrett explained that 45 to 50 breakfast and lunch meals are served six days per week in addition to the food boxes distributed.
According to Starrett, the success of Operation Food Box depends on community donations.
“In times of uncertainty, you can be certain that The Salvation Army will serve our hungry neighbors in need to the best of our ability with the resources at our disposal,” Starrett said. “A program like Operation Food Box is made possible through the generosity and compassion of our community, and we are grateful for everyone’s support.”
Donors are asked to drop off food donations in a drive-through area in the alley behind The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center, located at 237 S. Montezuma St.
Following are items needed:
Hamburger/Tuna Helper
Powdered/shelf stable milk
Jelly
Canned juice or 64 oz. plastic bottles of juice
Children’s juice boxes
Microwavable meals for children to prepare
Diapers sizes 3,4,5
Pet food
Boxed crackers
Cookies
Granola bars
Breakfast bars
Canned vegetables
Canned fruit
Rice
Canned soup
16 oz peanut butter
Spaghetti pasta
Canned spaghetti sauce
Canned meat: tuna, chicken etc.
Beans
People in need of food can apply for Operation Food Box assistance by calling The Salvation Army at 928-778-0150 or visiting The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center at 237 S. Montezuma St.
Arrangements can be made with the Salvation Army for a food box to be dropped at an individual’s door, to reduce possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
