The Salvation Army to conduct food drive April 1 in Prescott

The Prescott Salvation Army is conducting a one-day community food drive called Operation Food Box on Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help those facing food insecurity during the mandatory closures of businesses and schools.

Salvation Army Intermountain Division CEO Colonel Dan Starrett explained that 45 to 50 breakfast and lunch meals are served six days per week in addition to the food boxes distributed.

According to Starrett, the success of Operation Food Box depends on community donations.

“In times of uncertainty, you can be certain that The Salvation Army will serve our hungry neighbors in need to the best of our ability with the resources at our disposal,” Starrett said. “A program like Operation Food Box is made possible through the generosity and compassion of our community, and we are grateful for everyone’s support.”

Donors are asked to drop off food donations in a drive-through area in the alley behind The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center, located at 237 S. Montezuma St.

Following are items needed:

Hamburger/Tuna Helper

Powdered/shelf stable milk

Jelly

Canned juice or 64 oz. plastic bottles of juice

Children’s juice boxes

Microwavable meals for children to prepare

Diapers sizes 3,4,5

Pet food

Boxed crackers

Cookies

Granola bars

Breakfast bars

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Rice

Canned soup

16 oz peanut butter

Spaghetti pasta

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned meat: tuna, chicken etc.

Beans

People in need of food can apply for Operation Food Box assistance by calling The Salvation Army at 928-778-0150 or visiting The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center at 237 S. Montezuma St.

Arrangements can be made with the Salvation Army for a food box to be dropped at an individual’s door, to reduce possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.