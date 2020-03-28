Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott gets $2,000 from anonymous customer; owner to pay staff bills
Like many fellow Prescott business owners, Skyler Reeves of Rosa’s Pizzeria has had to make some tough decisions lately due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent days, Reeves has had to consolidate his three Prescott-area restaurants, pause his catering company, stop construction on his newest restaurant set to open next month and lay off nearly half of his 100-person staff.
So when an anonymous customer handed Reeves an envelope with his name on it and walked away March 24, he thought nothing of it.
At the time, Reeves was busy loading orders for curbside pickup and delivery from the restaurant. After he was finished, Reeves opened the white envelope to find $2,000 in cash inside.
There was also an unsigned note that read:
“Hi there, as a neighbor and lover of Rosa’s, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff.”
Reeves was beyond surprised and overwhelmed with emotion.
“Our love for this community in Prescott is so deep,” Reeves put on Rosa’s Pizzeria Facebook page after the generous donation.
Reeves plans to pay it forward and is asking his employees to bring him the bill that stresses them out the most and he will use this money, along with his personal funds, to pay those bills.
“Thank you for the outpouring of support, from dishwashers, to cooks, severs and managers, we appreciate your Prescott, beyond words,” the post continued.
