OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 28
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott gets $2,000 from anonymous customer; owner to pay staff bills

Skyler Reeves, owner of Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott, received an anonymous customer donation of $2,000, which he will use to pay staff bills. (Rosa’s Pizzeria/Courtesy)

Skyler Reeves, owner of Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott, received an anonymous customer donation of $2,000, which he will use to pay staff bills. (Rosa’s Pizzeria/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 9:26 p.m.

Like many fellow Prescott business owners, Skyler Reeves of Rosa’s Pizzeria has had to make some tough decisions lately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, Reeves has had to consolidate his three Prescott-area restaurants, pause his catering company, stop construction on his newest restaurant set to open next month and lay off nearly half of his 100-person staff.

So when an anonymous customer handed Reeves an envelope with his name on it and walked away March 24, he thought nothing of it.

At the time, Reeves was busy loading orders for curbside pickup and delivery from the restaurant. After he was finished, Reeves opened the white envelope to find $2,000 in cash inside.

There was also an unsigned note that read:

“Hi there, as a neighbor and lover of Rosa’s, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff.”

Reeves was beyond surprised and overwhelmed with emotion.

“Our love for this community in Prescott is so deep,” Reeves put on Rosa’s Pizzeria Facebook page after the generous donation.

Reeves plans to pay it forward and is asking his employees to bring him the bill that stresses them out the most and he will use this money, along with his personal funds, to pay those bills.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support, from dishwashers, to cooks, severs and managers, we appreciate your Prescott, beyond words,” the post continued.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Need2Know: New Wildflower location; El Charo closing; Home Slice Pizza closing; Rosa’s changes hands; Mattress Firm declares bankruptcy
Anonymous customers leave $2,000 tip to surprise of waiters
A Taste of Hometown: Oct. 19 festival showcases Prescott-style food, drink, fun
Sicilian restaurant opened; Pennington's Antiques closed; Bill's Pizza has new owners
Taste of Prescott tickets sell out online; some to be available at the gate
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries