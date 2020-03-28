Obituary: Pastor Roy Spencer “Bud” Miller Jr.

Pastor Roy Spencer “Bud” Miller Jr. went to his heavenly home to be with Jesus after an emergency surgery and a short time in ICU at a local hospital in Prescott, Arizona. His wife, Betty, was by his side when he died on March 18, 2020 at 3:03 in the afternoon.

Bud was born in Plainview, Texas on December 17, 1928 and was an only child. His father and mother were Roy Spencer Miller, Sr. and Christelle Maxwell Owens. Bud was 91 and he and his wife have lived in the Prescott and Dewey area in Northern Arizona since 1978, after moving from their home in Texas. They were married in 1977 and have been in ministry together since that time.

Bud and Betty were Christian evangelists for a number of years and then they pastored together at Christ Unlimited Fellowship in the eighties and nineties in Dewey.

In their later years, they did not want to retire, but rather chose to continue to serve their Lord Jesus, so they founded two major Internet ministries online at God’s leading over the last 30 years called Bible.com and BibleResources.org.

Bud, in his earlier years, was a rancher and farmer in West Texas. He was a true “West Texas Gentleman.” He loved to ride horses with a friend or one of his children at his side. He was an exceptional man of God with an extraordinary gift from God to encourage and bless others. He was a man of faith and was a good and kind person. We shall all remember his wonderful sense of humor as his dialog was an endless source of laughter and he was a great story teller. He had an infectious laugh, so everyone laughed with him. He loved to joke and tease. He made those around him feel loved and appreciated.

Bud also founded 32 businesses over the years; however, his whole life changed when he answered the Lord’s call to serve Him in ministry. He found his greatest fulfillment in serving God, his wife, his family and others for the last 43 years. Bud was a devoted and faithful husband and he and Betty were happily married for almost 43 years and were rarely separated.

Bud leaves behind two sons, Roy Spencer Miller III, wife Mary of Chandler, Texas; Andy Miller, wife Kelle of Wolfforth, Texas; a daughter, Cindy Smith, husband Randy of Lubbock, Texas; and a stepdaughter, Stacy Fornara of Scottsdale, Arizona. His grandchildren are Amanda Farmer of Lubbock, Texas; Lindsey Igo of Plainview, Texas; Seth Miller of Johnstown, Colorado; Ericka Miller of Wolfforth, Texas; Branden Smith of Dallas, Texas; James Fornara of Valencia, California; Kristin Fornara of Scottsdale, Arizona and Courtney Gould, of Farmersville, Texas; plus eleven (11) great grandchildren.

Because of the pandemic in our land they are limited as to being able to come together to celebrate his life, so the family will be having a memorial service to honor this man they all know and love, at a later date in the year, after this Corona virus passes.

At present, there will only be a graveside service. It will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., April 4, 2020 at Cherry Cemetery No.2 located on the Christ Unlimited Ministries property in Cherry where the Millers reside in the parsonage. Rev. William Mark Bristow of Odessa, Texas will be officiating. Please call Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, to let us know if you plan to attend as we must practice social distancing at the service and will need to know how to accommodate those who will be attending. This is an RSVP event. Phone Sunrise Funeral Home at 928-772-7475 if you plan to attend.

For those who cannot attend the graveside service, the family will also open the Cherry Chapel on the grounds for a public viewing on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.; but this must be arranged by appointment only by phoning Sunrise Funeral Home for a time you plan to attend to maintain the government’s edict of only 10 people at a time in the chapel. Please phone 928-772-7475, as well, for an appointment to view the body if you are coming on Friday.

For those who wish to leave their condolences or comments online you may go to the www.BibleResources.org website and post them there. In place of sending flowers, please consider giving a memorial offering. This would please Bud, as Betty will continue to host the BibleResourses.org website to reach the world with the gospel.

