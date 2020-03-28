OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 28
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Joan L. Pappas

Joan L. Pappas.

Joan L. Pappas.

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 7:42 p.m.

Joan L. Pappas passed away peacefully in her home in Prescott, Arizona on March 24, 2020. She was born November 28, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Theodore and Lenoris Finke.

Always active and eager to help others, Joan started volunteering at age 14 as a ‘Candy Striper’ in Cleveland hospitals. After becoming a registered nurse (RN) she continued volunteer work even while working full-time, primarily with patients suffering from birth defects.

While living in Massachusetts, at the Governor’s request, she drafted precedent-setting legislation, later passed into law for the treatment and education of students with special needs. Joan also organized highly successful social, recreational, and vocational programs for special need youngsters in Rochester, New York.

When the family relocated to Prescott in 1993, she organized social and sports activities for persons with special needs, and performed extensive volunteer work for the City, initially for the Legal Department, and later for many years with the Streets Maintenance Division.

Joan married Victor G. Pappas in 1956 and they were blessed with two wonderful sons, Jeff and Steven. She was devastated by, and never fully recovered from, their untimely deaths. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Helene Finke, three nieces and their families, and daughter-in-law, Katrina Pappas.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 3rd at 3:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a tax deductible donation may be made to Yavapai Exceptional Industries, 6708 Corsair Ave., Prescott. AZ.

Hampton Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with all arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Steven T. Pappas
Obituary: Steven T. Pappas
Obituary: Mary Joan Wedepohl
Obituary: Joan Adamak
Obituary: Elizabeth (Betsy) L. Newhouse
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries