Obituary: Joan L. Pappas

Joan L. Pappas passed away peacefully in her home in Prescott, Arizona on March 24, 2020. She was born November 28, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Theodore and Lenoris Finke.

Always active and eager to help others, Joan started volunteering at age 14 as a ‘Candy Striper’ in Cleveland hospitals. After becoming a registered nurse (RN) she continued volunteer work even while working full-time, primarily with patients suffering from birth defects.

While living in Massachusetts, at the Governor’s request, she drafted precedent-setting legislation, later passed into law for the treatment and education of students with special needs. Joan also organized highly successful social, recreational, and vocational programs for special need youngsters in Rochester, New York.

When the family relocated to Prescott in 1993, she organized social and sports activities for persons with special needs, and performed extensive volunteer work for the City, initially for the Legal Department, and later for many years with the Streets Maintenance Division.

Joan married Victor G. Pappas in 1956 and they were blessed with two wonderful sons, Jeff and Steven. She was devastated by, and never fully recovered from, their untimely deaths. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Helene Finke, three nieces and their families, and daughter-in-law, Katrina Pappas.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 3rd at 3:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a tax deductible donation may be made to Yavapai Exceptional Industries, 6708 Corsair Ave., Prescott. AZ.

