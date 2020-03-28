Obituary: Frederica Horn Van Sant

The family of Frederica Horn Van Sant announce that her soul took flight on March 20, 2020. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Sue Newberry of San Diego, California; and her cherished grandsons, Drew Newberry and Brooks Newberry.

Frederica was the daughter of Carl P. and Helen H. Horn of Ardmore, Oklahoma.

