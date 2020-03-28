Obituary: Franklin J. Finley
Franklin J. Finley went to be with his Lord March 24, 2020. He was born November 2, 1936 to Florence and Jay Finley in Marion, Ohio. He was married to Kay in 1956 in Pharisburg, Ohio.
Frank was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church for 25 years actively serving on many committees. He was a long time member of the Prescott Noon Lions club before moving to Tucson to be near family.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kay of 63 years; two children, Mark (Becky) Finley and Dianne Rahe; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Homes of Tucson.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Prescott rodeo earns distinction from governor during Conference on Tourism
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Come and learn how to prune your backyard fruit trees, Saturday, Feb. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: