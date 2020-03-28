Obituary: Franklin J. Finley

Franklin J. Finley went to be with his Lord March 24, 2020. He was born November 2, 1936 to Florence and Jay Finley in Marion, Ohio. He was married to Kay in 1956 in Pharisburg, Ohio.

Frank was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church for 25 years actively serving on many committees. He was a long time member of the Prescott Noon Lions club before moving to Tucson to be near family.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kay of 63 years; two children, Mark (Becky) Finley and Dianne Rahe; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Homes of Tucson.

Information provided by survivors.