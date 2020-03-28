OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 28
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dr. John P. Armstrong

Dr. John P. Armstrong.

Dr. John P. Armstrong.

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 7:38 p.m.

Dr. John P. Armstrong, 80, co-business owner and managing partner of Helping Hands In-Home Care in Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4th, 2020. He was born on July 27th, 1939 in Rochester, New Mexico, the son of Dr. Frank and Mabel Armstrong.

John practiced Chiropractic in the Phoenix area for 20 years and was honored to be named Chiropractor Of The Year from the Arizona Chiropractic Association several times during his years in practice. John and his wife and family moved to the Prescott area in 1985. In 2004, John and his longtime friend, Dan O’Brien, bought Helping Hands and expanded to serving the Cottonwood area shortly thereafter. Helping Hands became a family affair in later years and is still in operation.

As a natural caregiver John spent his life taking care of others and providing services to the communities he lived in. John loved to work and stay busy. He went to the office every day until November of 2019.

He will be tremendously missed by his family, friends, co-workers and employees. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Armstrong, his children, Paul Armstrong, Deborah Waufle, Brenda Rowell and Matt Armstrong, his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Frank Xavier Maier
Obituary: Oliver Clinton Stallings
Obituary: Frank Earl Miller
Obituary: Wilson John Frank
Obituary: Former Town Councilmember Donald Edward Wojcik
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries