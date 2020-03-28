Obituary: Dr. John P. Armstrong

Dr. John P. Armstrong, 80, co-business owner and managing partner of Helping Hands In-Home Care in Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4th, 2020. He was born on July 27th, 1939 in Rochester, New Mexico, the son of Dr. Frank and Mabel Armstrong.

John practiced Chiropractic in the Phoenix area for 20 years and was honored to be named Chiropractor Of The Year from the Arizona Chiropractic Association several times during his years in practice. John and his wife and family moved to the Prescott area in 1985. In 2004, John and his longtime friend, Dan O’Brien, bought Helping Hands and expanded to serving the Cottonwood area shortly thereafter. Helping Hands became a family affair in later years and is still in operation.

As a natural caregiver John spent his life taking care of others and providing services to the communities he lived in. John loved to work and stay busy. He went to the office every day until November of 2019.

He will be tremendously missed by his family, friends, co-workers and employees. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Armstrong, his children, Paul Armstrong, Deborah Waufle, Brenda Rowell and Matt Armstrong, his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.