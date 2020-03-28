Obituary: Darwin Eugene Stolte
Darwin Eugene Stolte, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Darwin was born on January 24, 1934, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, to Walter and Vona Stolte.
He married Carol Andresen on December 27, 1954, graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1956, and proudly served in the United States Army, prior to a long career with the United States Feed Grains Council, which led the family to put roots down in Fairfax, Virginia, for over 30 years, and a strong affiliation to The United Church of Christ in Annandale, Virginia. Darwin was a world traveler and incredible family provider.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Stolte, his children, Bryan Stolte, Kristin Stolte, Korinne (Joe) DeSio, Darin (Stephanie) Stolte, and Deanne Casari, his son-in-law, Joe Garcia, his grandchildren, Bryan (Brittany) Stolte, Tanner Stolte, Chris Garcia, Sydney and Jackson Bailey, Grace and Roen Casari, Logan and Colin Stolte, and his great-grandchildren, Kendra and Brady. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Carol Lucille Stolte; his daughter, Brenda Garcia; and his grandson, Jake Stolte.
He was deeply loved and his humor and laughter will be missed. He is now again with his love. Forever.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Prescott rodeo earns distinction from governor during Conference on Tourism
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Come and learn how to prune your backyard fruit trees, Saturday, Feb. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: