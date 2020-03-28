Obituary: Darwin Eugene Stolte

Darwin Eugene Stolte, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Darwin was born on January 24, 1934, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, to Walter and Vona Stolte.

He married Carol Andresen on December 27, 1954, graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1956, and proudly served in the United States Army, prior to a long career with the United States Feed Grains Council, which led the family to put roots down in Fairfax, Virginia, for over 30 years, and a strong affiliation to The United Church of Christ in Annandale, Virginia. Darwin was a world traveler and incredible family provider.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Stolte, his children, Bryan Stolte, Kristin Stolte, Korinne (Joe) DeSio, Darin (Stephanie) Stolte, and Deanne Casari, his son-in-law, Joe Garcia, his grandchildren, Bryan (Brittany) Stolte, Tanner Stolte, Chris Garcia, Sydney and Jackson Bailey, Grace and Roen Casari, Logan and Colin Stolte, and his great-grandchildren, Kendra and Brady. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Carol Lucille Stolte; his daughter, Brenda Garcia; and his grandson, Jake Stolte.

He was deeply loved and his humor and laughter will be missed. He is now again with his love. Forever.

Information provided by survivors.