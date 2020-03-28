Obituary: Alan P. Daurio

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Alan P. Daurio, loving husband of Helen (Pacheco) Daurio, father of 2 sons and grandfather of 3 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72. Alan and his twin brother Frank H. Daurio (current resident of Dewey, Ariz.) were born on August 7, 1947 in New Haven, Conn., to Henry and Lena Daurio.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University and his Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). After receiving his degree from M.I.T., Alan moved to Long Beach, Calif., in 1970 to begin his engineering career. He married his wife Helen on July 25, 1974. They resided in Long Beach for over 30 years and then, after retirement, moved to Nipomo, where they resided into the present.

Alan had a love for all things cultural. Alan’s passion was service to his community. He was a docent at the Los Alamitos Rancho in Long Beach for 15 years, CCD teacher for 10 years, Lector at parish in Arroyo Grande, Calif., and a docent and board member of the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo for 13 years. He and Helen were instrumental in the restoration of the Dana Adobe as a state historical site.

Alan was preceded in death by his father and mother and younger brother, Henry, JR. He is survived by his wife, Helen; two sons, Damien (and wife Anna) and Dominic (and wife April); his twin brother, Frank; sister, Lillian Garibaldi (and husband Salvatore) of North Haven, Conn. and three grandchildren, Sophia, Evan, and Sarah.

When the restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic are lifted, a funeral service will be held at St. Patrick Parish in Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Information provided by survivors.