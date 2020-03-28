OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 28
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Alan P. Daurio

Alan P. Daurio.

Alan P. Daurio.

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 7:38 p.m.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Alan P. Daurio, loving husband of Helen (Pacheco) Daurio, father of 2 sons and grandfather of 3 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72. Alan and his twin brother Frank H. Daurio (current resident of Dewey, Ariz.) were born on August 7, 1947 in New Haven, Conn., to Henry and Lena Daurio.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University and his Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). After receiving his degree from M.I.T., Alan moved to Long Beach, Calif., in 1970 to begin his engineering career. He married his wife Helen on July 25, 1974. They resided in Long Beach for over 30 years and then, after retirement, moved to Nipomo, where they resided into the present.

Alan had a love for all things cultural. Alan’s passion was service to his community. He was a docent at the Los Alamitos Rancho in Long Beach for 15 years, CCD teacher for 10 years, Lector at parish in Arroyo Grande, Calif., and a docent and board member of the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo for 13 years. He and Helen were instrumental in the restoration of the Dana Adobe as a state historical site.

Alan was preceded in death by his father and mother and younger brother, Henry, JR. He is survived by his wife, Helen; two sons, Damien (and wife Anna) and Dominic (and wife April); his twin brother, Frank; sister, Lillian Garibaldi (and husband Salvatore) of North Haven, Conn. and three grandchildren, Sophia, Evan, and Sarah.

When the restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic are lifted, a funeral service will be held at St. Patrick Parish in Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Charles Francis Hughes
Obituary: Samuel J. Ruffino, Jr.
Obituary: Henry Cavallari Sr.
Obituary: Martial Henri Arnold Sr.
Obituary: John Richard (Bud) Hoop Jr.
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries