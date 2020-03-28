OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 29
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jobs report may not reflect what’s actually going on in economy due to COVID-19

A shopper heads out of an Ace Hardware store past a sign advertising for workers Friday, March 27, 2020. Jobless rates are low in Arizona; however, the latest numbers are from February - ahead of much of the domestic outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (David Zalubowski/AP)

A shopper heads out of an Ace Hardware store past a sign advertising for workers Friday, March 27, 2020. Jobless rates are low in Arizona; however, the latest numbers are from February - ahead of much of the domestic outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 9:25 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s jobless rate remained steady for February in what could be the last such report for awhile.

The data, gathered the second week of that month, put the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.5%. This comes at the same time as the national figure dropped a tenth of a point to 3.5%.

What the numbers also represent is the 112th consecutive month of growth of year-over-year employment.

Given the layoffs and closures from COVID-19, that record is not going to be sustained. The only question is when the unemployment numbers — released a month after the surveys that make them up — will start to show the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug Walls, market research director for the state Office of Economic Opportunity, pointed out that the figures for March, to be released on April 16, may not reflect what is going on right now in the economy.

“The week that survey was issued and the data was collected was the week of the 12th,’’ he said. “The state of the economy as it changed from the 12th even to today is drastically different.’’

And what that means, Walls said, is the March jobless numbers “might not necessarily show the full impact as we’ve seen them the week (ending) the 21st.’’

That’s putting it mildly.

photo

(Click to enlarge)

The week the March numbers were collected fewer than 4,000 people filed first-time claims for unemployment. For the past week, that jumped to nearly 30,000. Figures for the current week will be released this coming Monday.

Walls did notice something in last week’s figures on first-time claims that might be a bright spot of sorts.

He pointed out that the national figure of 3.3 million represents 1.8% of total employment for February. By contrast, Walls said, the Arizona numbers totaled just 0.9% of the number of people working in the state.

“While it’s quite a significant increase in Arizona, it seems to be that there are other states seeing far greater claims being filed,’’ he said.

Even the February numbers showed some signs of weakness in a few sectors.

The number of people working at stores that sell furniture and home furnishings dropped not only from January but also are below last year’s levels. There also are year-over-year decreases in employment at stores selling clothing and accessories as well as other general merchandise, with Walls specifically mentioning sporting goods.

“It’s been a kind of longstanding trend within retail trade as we’ve seen traditional retail having to compete more and more with online retail presence,’’ Walls said.

But he said that, to a certain extent, those jobs are not lost but simply have moved elsewhere, to warehouses and fulfillment centers as well as to transportation and delivery services.

That trend could exacerbate as shoppers seek fewer in-person contacts when making purchases and choose to have items delivered.

A study by the Economic Policy Institute estimated Arizona could lose 280,000 jobs due to COVID-19. In fact, that report said Arizona is more susceptible to job losses than some other states because a higher percentage of the state’s economy is built on the areas that are most affected, like employment at bars, restaurants and hotels.

Extrapolating those numbers out over the current state workforce would result in a jobless rate topping 12%, a figure that hasn’t been seen in the half a century where records are easily available.

Walls declined to speculate on how high the rate will go.

“At this time there are just too many unknowns in order to take even an educated guess at the full ramifications and the full impact,’’ he said.

“It’s unprecedented that entire industries are being asked to close their doors or find new ways to interact and serve customers,’’ Walls said. “And so we really need to wait for more data in order to get a better picture of what’s going on.’’

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Unemployment in Arizona slightly on the rise
Jobless rate up slightly in Arizona to 4.7 percent
Jobless rate up in Arizona, Yavapai County
Arizona jobless rate continues to decline
Unemployment rate steady for Arizona, county
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries