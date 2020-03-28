OFFERS
Have a "Good Crafternoon" at home
Simple crafting projects using materials you find in your home

Starting on Monday, March 30, the Prescott Valley Public Library presents “Good Crafternoon” videos on their YouTube channel. (Courtesy, file)

Starting on Monday, March 30, the Prescott Valley Public Library presents “Good Crafternoon” videos on their YouTube channel. (Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 5 a.m.

Starting on Monday, March 30, the Prescott Valley Public Library presents “Good Crafternoon” videos on their YouTube channel.

These videos will feature simple crafting projects using materials you can find in your home and they will be posted weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so you can check in at your leisure.

For more information, contact Coleen at 928-759-6189 or at cbornschlegel@pvaz.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

