OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 28
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Governor requests changes to food assistance program

Gov. Doug Ducey, right, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ exit a news conference after providing an update on the coronavirus at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Gov. Doug Ducey, right, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ exit a news conference after providing an update on the coronavirus at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 6:24 p.m.

To confront the economic challenges Arizonans are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey wants changes to federal food-assistance programs in Arizona that would allow the purchase of hot meals and result in timelier approval of eligibility.

The Governor announced today that the state of Arizona has requested permission from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services to implement program changes to expand access to nutritious foods through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Arizona is focused on making sure families impacted by COVID-19 have the assistance and resources they need,” Ducey stated in a news release. “We want these resources to be easy to access and available for all who need them. We’ll continue working with our partners in the government, non-profit and private sectors to come together and support Arizonans in need.”

Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Interim Director Tom Betlach said the governor’s changes will help Arizonans get “the benefits they need as quickly as possible.”

“At the same time, we are protecting SNAP applicants, eligible families and staff by easing administrative burdens and minimizing face-to-face contact to the greatest extent possible,” Betlach added.

Under the waiver, DES will expand Nutrition Assistance benefits and increase access to households. The waiver requests the following:

• Allowing DES to approve applications without eligibility interviews, resulting in quicker and more efficient services;

• Allowing all eligible families to buy prepared and hot meals from grocery stores;

• Waiving the work requirements for eligible students while employment opportunities are scarcer;

• Providing eligible families the maximum allotment allowed for up to two months; and

• Extending certification periods by 90 days, saving clients’ time and ensuring benefits are provided to clients during the pandemic.

In addition to these requests, DES will be pursuing additional waivers for SNAP as well as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to expand opportunities for families to access benefits and streamline administrative requirements.

More information will be provided once those waiver requests are finalized.

To apply for Nutrition Assistance, Arizonans can visit healthearizonaplus.gov/ or call 855-432-7587 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about DES services during the pandemic, visit https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus.

The Governor’s Office contributed the information for this story.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Watch: Gov. Ducey provides latest COVID-19 updates, March 25
Ducey helping renters affected by COVID-19 make their payments
Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 hotline, 2-1-1
Gov. Ducey issues order delaying evictions for renters impacted by COVID-19
Loans for Arizona’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19 approved by U.S. SBA
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries