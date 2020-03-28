OFFERS
13 Yavapai County residents now confirmed with COVID-19; state up to 773 cases

Yavapai County saw its confirmed cases of COVID-19 tick up slightly to 13, while the state of Arizona added 108 more cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai County saw its confirmed cases of COVID-19 tick up slightly to 13, while the state of Arizona added 108 more cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 10:42 a.m.

Yavapai County saw its confirmed cases of COVID-19 tick up slightly to 13, while the state of Arizona added 108 more cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Saturday morning.

There now have been 15 deaths reported in Arizona due to the coronavirus, and 773 total confirmed cases in the state.

COVID-19 has now struck 14 of the 15 counties in Arizona, with Gila County adding its first case.

Greenlee County, located in southeastern Arizona, is now the only county without a reported coronavirus case.

BY THE NUMBERS

There are 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa has 454 cases, Pima 120, Pinal 41, Coconino 56, Navajo 57, Apache 13, Yavapai 13, Graham 2, Yuma 4, Mohave 5, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz2, Cochise 3 and Gila 1.

Of the 13 confirmed cases in Yavapai County, seven are in the quad-city area and five are in the Verde Valley. The 13th case is still under investigation.

Seven of the 13 are senior citizens with the coronavirus and all cases appear to be travel-related, according to YCCHS.

TESTING

At this time, the goal of testing should be to limit potential introduction of COVID-19 in healthcare and congregate settings and vulnerable populations.

Public health and healthcare professionals should prioritize testing among three specific groups until sufficient and consistent PPE, testing supplies and capacity are widely available:

-Healthcare workers, first responders, and employer identified critical infrastructure personnel with COVID-19 symptoms;

-Individuals living in congregate settings with symptoms of COVID-19; and

-Individuals hospitalized with respiratory symptoms

Community-based COVID-19 testing (drive-through, walk-up, etc.) should be focused on making tests available to the three priority groups above.

Healthy individuals do not require testing. These individuals should practice social-distancing and follow the recommendations of their local and state public health authorities.

For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.

WHAT TO DO

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, if you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

-Avoid contact with others;

-Do not travel while sick;

-Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

-Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose;

-If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms; and

-Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information.

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

