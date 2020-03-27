Weather delays construction work at Lynx Lake
Rain and snow has delayed the parking lot and road reconstruction work that will require temporary closure of the Lynx Lake North and South Shore day-use site on March 30 to April 1, and April 6 to 9.
According to a news release from the Prescott National Forest, the revised schedule includes:
• March 30 to April 1 - The South Shore Day Use will be closed for fog sealing. The North Shore Day Use will be open during this period.
• April 6 to April 7 – The North Shore Day Use will be closed for parking lot and road reconstruction work. The South Shore Day Use will be open during this period.
• April 8 to April 9 - Both the North Shore and South Shore Day Use will be closed to allow for restriping of roads and parking lots.
In addition, a section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public while fog sealing is in progress.
“Please observe and obey all traffic control signs, especially in areas where workers are present,” states the Forest Service news release. “Weather could delay completion or change closure dates.”
Information provided by Prescott National Forest Services.
