OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

“Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” dance challenge

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 1:52 p.m.

Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark | Baby Shark Hand Wash Challenge | @Baby Shark Official by Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories

“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

‘Baby Shark Live’ to tour 100 North American cities
Printable: CDC Handwashing and Hand Sanitizer Use Guidelines
Frequent hand-washing important for a clean bill of health
Want to stay healthy? Keep your hands clean
First Arizona death due to COVID-19, health officials confirm
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries