Prescott YMCA, Boys & Girls Club to offer emergency child care program

Gov. Doug Ducey this week gave the Prescott YMCA emergency operational funding from Monday, March 30, through at least Friday, April 10, to provide child care for Quad-City area parents and/or guardians who are being impacted by school closures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Prescott location, 335 E. Aubrey St., has also received funding from the Governor’s Office to offer child care, but only for the children of parents/guardians in essential services (see below).

Prescott YMCA Chief Executive Officer Damon Olsen said on March 27 that the partnership with the state will allow YMCAs in the Phoenix area and the Y’s Prescott branch, 750 Whipple St., to render these expanded services.

The Emergency Child Care program will run all day, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, for children ages 2 to 12.

Cost is $30 per day for YMCA members and $35 per day for non-members. Essential workers, such as healthcare providers and first responders, receive 50% off of their per-day fees.

“If you have financial needs, we’ll help you,” Olsen added regarding covering fees. “… We’re here to serve the community now that there’s a need for child care. We want to help.”

Olsen said the state has now licensed the Prescott Y to serve 350 children per day. As each child comes into the Y, he or she will have her temperature taken. If a child is sick, he or she will not be allowed to participate. The ratio of instructor to child will be 1:9 rather than the standard 1:20.

Children will be split up into separate areas at the Y, with “social distancing” requirements in place, as well as handwashing and sanitizing, Olsen said.

In addition to the Emergency Childcare Program, the YMCA is giving all members of the community access to resources for virtual group fitness classes from expert instructors at ymca360.com.

Olson stated in a news release that the Prescott YMCA and Valley of the Sun YMCA branches will monitor coronavirus updates and continue coordinating with the Arizona Department of Health Services “to observe best practices for youth facilities and provide appropriate responses to health advisories, recommended public and private assembly restrictions, and community closures.”

HOW LONG WILL CHILD CARE BE OFFERED?

The question is: How long will these special child-care services be offered?

It remains unclear whether schools in the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley unified school districts will finish the 2019-2020 academic year because of the coronavirus threat. For now, the governor has said schools will remain closed through at least April 10.

The state funding also offers scholarships to families in need. Essential workers automatically receive a 50% scholarship. Prescott YMCA is also partnering with the Prescott Unified School District to serve breakfast and lunches to children in the Emergency Child Care Program.

Valley of the Sun YMCA emergency services coordinator Jenna Cooper, appointed to her newly-formed position earlier in the week, arranged the funding deal with the state.

“The work that the Prescott YMCA and Valley of the Sun YMCAs do in our community every day is extremely important, but the work that we are doing now – it’s absolutely crucial,” Cooper stated in a Prescott YMCA news release.

Between the Prescott and the Valley of the Sun branches, the Y’s program currently serves about 175 children each day, Cooper added, and she expects demand to grow significantly over the next two weeks because of the state’s additional subsidies.

“The response that we see from the community has really validated how much our work is needed,” Cooper stated in the news release.

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

As for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona (BGCCAZ), it reopened only its Prescott branch for emergency child care for quad cities children on March 25. Its program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it can accommodate as many as 65 children.

A BGCCAZ news release stated that the program will care for the children whose parents and/or guardians work in “essential service sectors of the community.”

Those essential sectors include medical and healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement, and public works.

The Essential Services Program helps those parents or guardians working in essential services who “don’t have an option for their child to remain safely at home or with a trusted care provider.” This program in Prescott is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Families wanting to participate in the program must register their children, ages 6-18 only. Applications may be downloaded from the website at bgccaz.org and must be submitted and confirmed before arriving at the Club in Prescott.

Cost is $65 per week, with a sliding scale for children who are on free-and-reduced lunch.

“BGCCAZ will continue to operate as long as we are able to provide a safe environment for our members and staff and we will be following all CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines for health and safety,” a BGCCAZ news release stated. “We are closely monitoring the situation to remain up to date with local, state and federal recommendations, and following CDC’s recommended precautions to maintain a clean and safe Clubhouse.”

The Prescott branch will continue to offer child-care assistance through at least April 10, Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona Executive Director Nicole Kennedy said. The date depends on whether the area’s school districts intend to reopen to finish the school year, based on state and federal mandates.

“We wanted to serve the community during this time,” she added. “A critical area is essential services.”

