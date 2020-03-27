OFFERS
Prescott National Forest offers virtual services in response to COVID-19

The Prescott National Forest has closed its offices to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, and has implemented a number of virtual services in the meantime. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 6:36 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest has closed its offices to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, and has implemented a number of virtual services in the meantime.

A news release from the Forest Service notes that the services were implemented “to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.”

Fuelwood permit purchases can be made by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail. “Purchasers using a credit card can call any of the offices listed below,” states the news release.

Whether purchasing by credit card or check, purchasers should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, and number of cords desired.

The minimum cost for a permit is $20 for four cords, with a maximum purchase of 20 cords per household in 2020. Permit tags will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt and a firewood guide that includes cutting instructions, and a map. Purchasers are required to sign and date the permit in the permittee line as soon as it is received.

If purchasing by check, purchasers should send a written request by mail to any of the offices listed below, to the attention of “Fuelwood Permits.”

The written request should include the purchaser’s name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, and number of cords desired (minimum four cords $20.00, maximum 20 cords $100.00).

“Your written request must be signed and dated, as well as include your check payment for the exact amount of cords being purchased,” states the news release.

More information is available by contacting:

• Supervisor’s Office, 928-777-2200; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 735 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

• Bradshaw-Chino Valley District Office – 928-443-8000, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 2971 Willow Creek Road, Building 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest Service.

