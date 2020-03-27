Prescott lifts ‘temporary sign’ code provisions during COVID-19 crisis

Local restaurants, bars and other businesses will have more flexibility in using signs to alert customers to alternative services during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city lifted its existing temporary sign code provisions this week.

In a Friday, March 27, news release, the city reported that City Manager Michael Lamar had announced an immediate moratorium on the city’s “temporary sign” code provisions.

The step was taken as a part of the city’s “ongoing efforts to support our local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with authority granted in the Emergency Proclamation dated March 17, 2020,” the news release added.

“Enforcement of the City of Prescott Land Development Code Sections 6.12.5.(B)(1(a)(b)&(c) will be suspended until such time as the mayor withdraws the existing Proclamation of Emergency, allowing local restaurants, bars and other businesses the opportunity to advertise alternative services offered during this time,” says the news release.

The Prescott City Council is expected to take official action on the moratorium, adopting a resolution at its April 14 voting meeting.

The city urges business owners who are in need of ideas or assistance developing temporary signs to contact Ann Steward, sales and marketing coordinator, at ann.steward@prescott-az.gov.

More information regarding the City’s response to COVID-19 is available by visiting: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/communications/covid-19/.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.