OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott lifts ‘temporary sign’ code provisions during COVID-19 crisis

In this undated file photo, a temporary sign in shown in downtown Prescott. Local restaurants, bars and other businesses will have more flexibility in using signs to alert customers to alternative services during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city lifted its existing temporary sign code provisions this week. (Courier file photo)

In this undated file photo, a temporary sign in shown in downtown Prescott. Local restaurants, bars and other businesses will have more flexibility in using signs to alert customers to alternative services during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city lifted its existing temporary sign code provisions this week. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 7:11 p.m.

Local restaurants, bars and other businesses will have more flexibility in using signs to alert customers to alternative services during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city lifted its existing temporary sign code provisions this week.

In a Friday, March 27, news release, the city reported that City Manager Michael Lamar had announced an immediate moratorium on the city’s “temporary sign” code provisions.

The step was taken as a part of the city’s “ongoing efforts to support our local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with authority granted in the Emergency Proclamation dated March 17, 2020,” the news release added.

“Enforcement of the City of Prescott Land Development Code Sections 6.12.5.(B)(1(a)(b)&(c) will be suspended until such time as the mayor withdraws the existing Proclamation of Emergency, allowing local restaurants, bars and other businesses the opportunity to advertise alternative services offered during this time,” says the news release.

The Prescott City Council is expected to take official action on the moratorium, adopting a resolution at its April 14 voting meeting.

The city urges business owners who are in need of ideas or assistance developing temporary signs to contact Ann Steward, sales and marketing coordinator, at ann.steward@prescott-az.gov.

More information regarding the City’s response to COVID-19 is available by visiting: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/communications/covid-19/.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona mayors slam Ducey edict keeping golf courses open
Prescott Council aims to aid small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
View, download or print full executive order closing bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms
Editorial: Responsiveness is great; keep signs out of right-of-way
Town of Chino Valley declares local emergency
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries