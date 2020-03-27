Prescott Library keeping residents busy with books on the go

As a recent retiree, Prescott resident Marlene Joy suddenly found herself with plenty of time to read.

To indulge her new pastime, she had become a regular at the Prescott Public Library – visiting about once a week to stock up on books.

But with public libraries largely closed down in the era of coronavirus (COVID-19), Joy and hundreds of others are taking to library parking lots and drive-throughs to replenish their reading materials.

She was among the steady flow of library users who pulled into the Prescott Public Library’s parking lot at the Goodwin/Marina street intersection Thursday morning, March 26, to pick up books that had been placed on hold.

RISING DEMAND

Roger Saft, library director at the Prescott Public Library, reported Thursday that about 200 cars a day had been stopping by to pick up books.

And by Friday morning, Martha Baden, library manager of public services, said the numbers continued to climb.

“In the first hour on Friday, we had 57 cars (picking up books),” she said, adding that the total on Thursday reached almost 250.

By the end of the day on Thursday, library staff had distributed 848 items, and Baden said the library had received more hold requests than ever before.

Many patrons were also using the WiFi service that is available in the library parking lot.

Baden said the library had 156 wireless log-ins on Thursday. Saft pointed out that the WiFi logins are available 24 hours a day, and some people appear to be using the service during the nighttime hours as well.

Holds on books can be placed online at: https://catalog.yln.info/client/en_US/ppl/, or by calling the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526. Patrons will be notified by email, text, phone or mail when their hold is ready.

To pick up the books, library users should go to the parking lot at the corner of Goodwin and Marina streets and bring a photo ID or their library card. Cyclists and pedestrians can wait by the benches outside the library doors. A staff member will great them and deliver the holds.

PROTECTIVE MEASURES

In an effort to protect against the spread of the virus, the library is using a quarantine system on returned books.

Staffers are wearing protective gear to handle the returned books and are then taking them to a separate room and placing them on tables that have been marked with the date of return.

A notice that the library is distributing states: “Although much is not yet known about how long the COVID-19 virus lives on surfaces, we have chosen to quarantine materials for at least three days before checking them out to you. Items may remain on your library account for up to a week in quarantine after being returned.”

ONLINE RESOURCES

For those library patrons who would rather not check out physical books, the library also has a host of online services, such as eBooks; eAudiobooks; TumbleBooks, digital books, puzzles, games, and language tools; RBdigital, over 130 popular and specialty magazines as well as downloadable audiobooks; PressReader, thousands of magazines and newspapers from around the world; and Kanopy, video streaming with more than 30,000 films.

More information is available at the library’s Stay Connected page at: http://www.prescottlibrary.info/category/stay-connected/.

AREA-WIDE SERVICE

Libraries around the region are offering similar curbside and/or drive-through services for on-hold books. Along with the Prescott Public Library, libraries in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood are also offering the service.

In Prescott Valley, the library will remain closed until at least April 1, according to information from the town, but will continue to provide access to its digital services, such as ebooks and audio books, as well as free access to magazines, newspapers, and its databases 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Ask a Librarian service may be accessed online or by calling 928-759-3040.

The Prescott Valley library has a 24/7 drive-up book return, and its drive-up window services are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to town officials.

More information is available by visiting www.pvlib.net or by calling 928-759-3040 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To renew items, call 928-777-7476. Send email inquiries to: askalibrarian@pvaz.net.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.