Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Free outdoor summer movies on tap at Prescott’s Ken Lindley Field

Prescott’s Ken Lindley Field will be the site for Friday family movie nights over the summer. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Prescott City Council approved the purchase of the needed movie-projection equipment. The movies are slated to begin on May 29, but that date could change in response to the ongoing coronavirus threat. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 6:50 p.m.

Sometime this spring or summer, Prescott residents can look forward to spending warm Friday nights watching an outdoor movie and sampling fare from food trucks.

Although the start date is subject to change because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, the City of Prescott is prepping for weekly movie nights at Ken Lindley Field.

On Tuesday, March 24, the Prescott City Council accepted a donation from the Harold James Foundation and approved a $28,846 purchase of screen and projection equipment for free movie nights at the park that is located along Gurley Street near downtown Prescott.

A city memo notes that discussions began this past fall with the Harold James Family Trust – “centered” on their desire to offer funding to support a free family movie night at Ken Lindley Field on Friday nights throughout the summer.”

Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said the movie night was originally being planned to run from May 29 through Aug. 7, to coincide with local schools’ summer break.

On Wednesday, March 25, Baynes said the dates could be adjusted in the meantime, depending on the continued threat of the virus, as well as the schools’ schedules.

“We’ll just have to see how it goes,” Baynes said. “We can look at adjustments (in the schedule).”

Along with the movies, the weekly event will include food trucks and bounce houses, Baynes said.

The movies will be shown at the southwest corner of Ken Lindley Field, which would allow people to either watch from the stands or from the grassy field.

A committee will be formed to choose the movies, Baynes said, adding that the Youth Advisory Board would be involved. He expects the choices to be a combination of recent releases and older movies.

The donation from the Harold James Family Trust will cover the cost of the equipment, along with one year of operating costs. The memo adds that operational costs for future years would be paid for through sponsorships from local businesses.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

