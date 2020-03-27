OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Embry-Riddle cancels flight operations after roommate of staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Embry-Riddle’s flight program has been grounded after a staff member’s roommate tested positive for COVID-19. (ERAU/Courtesy)

Embry-Riddle’s flight program has been grounded after a staff member’s roommate tested positive for COVID-19. (ERAU/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 7:13 p.m.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) responded to a Prescott campus staff member’s roommate testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) by shutting down all campus flight operations, according to ERAU officials Friday.

Flight operations in Prescott will remain shut down until the staff member is tested. The staff member’s roommate tested positive on Wednesday, March 25.

Two staff members at the university’s Worldwide Headquarters have reportedly fallen ill with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Additionally, one employee on the Daytona Beach Campus and a part-time student at Embry-Riddle’s Asia Campus in Singapore tested positive.

Flight Operations on the Daytona Beach campus will remain open with heightened precautions.

The decision to cancel flight operations in Prescott was made just two days after an announcement that they would keep flight operations open despite ending face-to-face instruction and asking students to vacate the dorms this week.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Embry-Riddle vacates all student housing
ERAU offers free K-12 courses during school closures
Spring break extended at colleges, universities in Yavapai County
Embry-Riddle, other universities begin travel restrictions amid spread of virus
New members inducted into Embry-Riddle Hall of Fame
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries