Embry-Riddle cancels flight operations after roommate of staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) responded to a Prescott campus staff member’s roommate testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) by shutting down all campus flight operations, according to ERAU officials Friday.
Flight operations in Prescott will remain shut down until the staff member is tested. The staff member’s roommate tested positive on Wednesday, March 25.
Two staff members at the university’s Worldwide Headquarters have reportedly fallen ill with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Additionally, one employee on the Daytona Beach Campus and a part-time student at Embry-Riddle’s Asia Campus in Singapore tested positive.
Flight Operations on the Daytona Beach campus will remain open with heightened precautions.
The decision to cancel flight operations in Prescott was made just two days after an announcement that they would keep flight operations open despite ending face-to-face instruction and asking students to vacate the dorms this week.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Prescott rodeo earns distinction from governor during Conference on Tourism
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- New 89A interchange in works for Prescott
- Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: