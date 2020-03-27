OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 threat leads to procedural changes for Prescott Fire Department

A Prescott Fire Department ladder truck rolls through a parade in downtown Prescott on July 6, 2019. The Prescott Fire Department has announced that in an effort to maintain a capable work force, the department’s response model has needed to evolve along with the burgeoning coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

A Prescott Fire Department ladder truck rolls through a parade in downtown Prescott on July 6, 2019. The Prescott Fire Department has announced that in an effort to maintain a capable work force, the department’s response model has needed to evolve along with the burgeoning coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 6:54 p.m.

The Prescott Fire Department has announced that in an effort to maintain a capable work force, the department’s response model has needed to evolve along with the burgeoning coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

“The new plans are an effort to decrease potential viral exposures to fire personnel and also decrease the likelihood that a firefighter transmits virus from one patient to a subsequent patient over the course of the day,” a department release states. “Folks calling the fire department for assistance will notice several significant changes.”

Among the changes:

• Callers with respiratory issues will encounter additional phone screening by an on-duty fire paramedic.

• The paramedic will try to determine the severity and risk levels associated with the patient.

• The medic will help the caller with self-evaluation and determine if the caller truly wishes to be transported to the hospital or if it is more appropriate to maintain isolation at home.

• If a hospital visit is appropriate, the caller will be directed to transport themselves to the hospital or their personal care physician if they are not having critical symptoms. “This will help limit possible contamination of first responders and their equipment,” says the news release.

• A responding engine will only send one firefighter into the scene initially. That responder will assess the patient, the scene itself, and place a mask on the patient.

• If the patient is of a critical nature, first responders will treat and transport the patient without further deviation from their normal response model.

• If the patient is vitally stable and it is feasible to have the patient exit the room or building, they will be asked to do so. “This is again an effort to limit the firefighters’ exposure, as well as their equipment, to potentially contaminated surfaces on scene,” according to the news release.

• Firefighters responding to calls will wear baseline personal protective equipment of eye protection and masks in addition to the usual gloves.

Over the past week, firefighters have responded to calls such as car wrecks and ground-level falls, only to find out that the patients involved had been ill with respiratory issues.

“It is hoped that this proactive approach will help protect the firefighters from further similar incidents,” the statement said.

Prescott Fire is an all-hazard mitigation agency, which means they are responding to fires, medical issues, car wrecks, technical rescues, and hazardous material spills in addition to a wide variety of public assistance calls. Medical responses make up nearly 60% of the department’s call volume.

“It is hoped that these changes will help keep our personnel available to respond to the full spectrum of emergencies in our community,” stated the news release. “Other agencies nationwide have suffered manning shortages after exposed firefighters were placed in quarantine.”

Additional sanitation procedures have been implemented for personnel, the fire engines, medical equipment, and the stations. No visitors are currently allowed at the stations. Prescott Fire would like citizens to limit their requests for non-critical medical assistance.

“Whenever possible, folks with non-life threatening issues should drive themselves or have a family member transport them to the hospital,” the statement read. “This will help first responders keep personnel and apparatus available for critical calls. The time involved in decontaminating firefighters and the transporting ambulance limits their ability to be available for other responses.”

The Prescott Fire Department notes that it is currently adequately staffed to meet the critical and non-critical needs of the community and will continue to assess response priorities as staff progresses through the current pandemic and will update residents if there is any significant change in their response model.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Central firefighters give patient transport; state opens investigation
When seconds count, Prescott-area emergency workers are on scene
Prescott community leaders address coronavirus
Watch: City of Prescott COVID 19 press conference, March 17
Quad City police, firefighters, courts take measures to deter coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries