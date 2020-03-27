COVID-19 threat leads to procedural changes for Prescott Fire Department

The Prescott Fire Department has announced that in an effort to maintain a capable work force, the department’s response model has needed to evolve along with the burgeoning coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

“The new plans are an effort to decrease potential viral exposures to fire personnel and also decrease the likelihood that a firefighter transmits virus from one patient to a subsequent patient over the course of the day,” a department release states. “Folks calling the fire department for assistance will notice several significant changes.”

Among the changes:

• Callers with respiratory issues will encounter additional phone screening by an on-duty fire paramedic.

• The paramedic will try to determine the severity and risk levels associated with the patient.

• The medic will help the caller with self-evaluation and determine if the caller truly wishes to be transported to the hospital or if it is more appropriate to maintain isolation at home.

• If a hospital visit is appropriate, the caller will be directed to transport themselves to the hospital or their personal care physician if they are not having critical symptoms. “This will help limit possible contamination of first responders and their equipment,” says the news release.

• A responding engine will only send one firefighter into the scene initially. That responder will assess the patient, the scene itself, and place a mask on the patient.

• If the patient is of a critical nature, first responders will treat and transport the patient without further deviation from their normal response model.

• If the patient is vitally stable and it is feasible to have the patient exit the room or building, they will be asked to do so. “This is again an effort to limit the firefighters’ exposure, as well as their equipment, to potentially contaminated surfaces on scene,” according to the news release.

• Firefighters responding to calls will wear baseline personal protective equipment of eye protection and masks in addition to the usual gloves.

Over the past week, firefighters have responded to calls such as car wrecks and ground-level falls, only to find out that the patients involved had been ill with respiratory issues.

“It is hoped that this proactive approach will help protect the firefighters from further similar incidents,” the statement said.

Prescott Fire is an all-hazard mitigation agency, which means they are responding to fires, medical issues, car wrecks, technical rescues, and hazardous material spills in addition to a wide variety of public assistance calls. Medical responses make up nearly 60% of the department’s call volume.

“It is hoped that these changes will help keep our personnel available to respond to the full spectrum of emergencies in our community,” stated the news release. “Other agencies nationwide have suffered manning shortages after exposed firefighters were placed in quarantine.”

Additional sanitation procedures have been implemented for personnel, the fire engines, medical equipment, and the stations. No visitors are currently allowed at the stations. Prescott Fire would like citizens to limit their requests for non-critical medical assistance.

“Whenever possible, folks with non-life threatening issues should drive themselves or have a family member transport them to the hospital,” the statement read. “This will help first responders keep personnel and apparatus available for critical calls. The time involved in decontaminating firefighters and the transporting ambulance limits their ability to be available for other responses.”

The Prescott Fire Department notes that it is currently adequately staffed to meet the critical and non-critical needs of the community and will continue to assess response priorities as staff progresses through the current pandemic and will update residents if there is any significant change in their response model.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.