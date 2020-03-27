Coronavirus Update: Yavapai County up to 11 cases, state at 665

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version to show that Yavapai County is now at 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Yavapai County is up to 11 positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the state nearly added 160 more cases in a 24 hour period, settling in at 665 total positive tests by Friday morning, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Of the 11 positive tests, five of the cases are in the Verde Valley area, and six are in the Prescott area. Seven of the 11 cases are senior citizens and the other four are adults.

Nine of the cases appear to be travel-related cases of the coronavirus, and there is no evidence of community spread at this time, according to a statement from Health Services on Friday. The other two remain under investigation.

As tests are reported to YCCHS, the number of cases may not match the Arizona Department of Health’s numbers, as Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System (MEDSIS) reporting is updated as of 5 p.m. the night before, and cases continue to be reported throughout the day.

All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions, the statement read.

BY THE NUMBERS

There are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa has 399 cases, Pima 102, Pinal 36, Coconino 41, Navajo 49, Apache 11, Yavapai 11, Graham 4, Yuma 4, Mohave 4, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz 2, Cochise 2.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 13 known deaths in the state of Arizona due to the coronavirus as of Friday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. Stay at home, as much as possible, except for essential needs.

Also remember:

-There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19);

-The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus;

-The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

-Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet);

-Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and

-These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

PROTECT YOURSELF

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

-Clean your hands often;

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;

-If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry; and

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information.

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.