OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 27
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coronavirus Update: Yavapai County up to 11 cases, state at 665

Yavapai County is up to nine positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the state nearly 140 more cases in a 24 hour period, settling in at 655 total positive tests by Friday, March 27, 2020. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai County is up to nine positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the state nearly 140 more cases in a 24 hour period, settling in at 655 total positive tests by Friday, March 27, 2020. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 11:09 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, March 27, 2020 2:38 PM

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version to show that Yavapai County is now at 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Yavapai County is up to 11 positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the state nearly added 160 more cases in a 24 hour period, settling in at 665 total positive tests by Friday morning, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Of the 11 positive tests, five of the cases are in the Verde Valley area, and six are in the Prescott area. Seven of the 11 cases are senior citizens and the other four are adults.

Nine of the cases appear to be travel-related cases of the coronavirus, and there is no evidence of community spread at this time, according to a statement from Health Services on Friday. The other two remain under investigation.

As tests are reported to YCCHS, the number of cases may not match the Arizona Department of Health’s numbers, as Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System (MEDSIS) reporting is updated as of 5 p.m. the night before, and cases continue to be reported throughout the day.

All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions, the statement read.

BY THE NUMBERS

There are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa has 399 cases, Pima 102, Pinal 36, Coconino 41, Navajo 49, Apache 11, Yavapai 11, Graham 4, Yuma 4, Mohave 4, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz 2, Cochise 2.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 13 known deaths in the state of Arizona due to the coronavirus as of Friday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. Stay at home, as much as possible, except for essential needs.

Also remember:

-There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19);

-The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus;

-The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

-Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet);

-Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and

-These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

PROTECT YOURSELF

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

-Clean your hands often;

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;

-If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry; and

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information.

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health Department: Yavapai County up to 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state at 508
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
Update: There are 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona
Coronavirus strikes Yavapai County
Leaders across Yavapai County plan coronavirus response
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries