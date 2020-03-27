Census Bureau makes scheduling adjustments over COVID-19 threat

In light of recent developments with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the U.S. Census has adjusted its 2020 operations.

Although Census Day apparently will still take place on April 1, several of the scheduling details have been revised.

For instance, the self-response phase (online, phone, mail) has been extended for two weeks to Aug. 14.

Other changes include the updated leave, mobile questionnaire assistance, early nonresponsive follow up, nonresponse follow up and re-interview, group quarters enumeration, service-based enumeration and census workers counting the homeless are all delayed.

As of March 24, the Census Bureau has received a 23.5% response rate compared to 23.6% nationally. Prescott-area residents can respond to the Census Bureau online at 2020census.gov, or call 844-330-2020.

Information provided by the Census Bureau.