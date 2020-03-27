Census Bureau makes scheduling adjustments over COVID-19 threat
In light of recent developments with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the U.S. Census has adjusted its 2020 operations.
Although Census Day apparently will still take place on April 1, several of the scheduling details have been revised.
For instance, the self-response phase (online, phone, mail) has been extended for two weeks to Aug. 14.
Other changes include the updated leave, mobile questionnaire assistance, early nonresponsive follow up, nonresponse follow up and re-interview, group quarters enumeration, service-based enumeration and census workers counting the homeless are all delayed.
As of March 24, the Census Bureau has received a 23.5% response rate compared to 23.6% nationally. Prescott-area residents can respond to the Census Bureau online at 2020census.gov, or call 844-330-2020.
Information provided by the Census Bureau.
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Prescott rodeo earns distinction from governor during Conference on Tourism
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- New 89A interchange in works for Prescott
- Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: