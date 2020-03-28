Adoption Spotlight, March 28, 2020: Nieghjaya
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 4:58 p.m.
Nieghjaya
These are AZ’s children: Nieghjaya is a mature young lady with a beautiful soul. Once you get to know her, you see her goofy side, too! She likes to stay active and participates in basketball, soccer and dance. Nieghjaya excels in school and is taking several advanced classes. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
