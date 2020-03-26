OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 26
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic MD offers advice to win war against worry

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic: Dr. David Wolkoff, medical director. (West Yavapai Guidance Clinic/Courtesy)

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic: Dr. David Wolkoff, medical director. (West Yavapai Guidance Clinic/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 7:35 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:40 PM

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Medical Director Dr. David Wolkoff tapped the wry wisdom of the late humorist Erma Bombeck to cope with the worry inspired by the global COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

“Worry is like your rocking chair; it keeps you busy, but never gets you anywhere,” said the psychiatrist and married father of an 11-year-old son.

The two biggest fears most people have related to the contagious virus is what will happen to them if they catch it and those they love, including aging parents, and job loss, sometimes both, Wolkoff said. For the majority of those who contract the virus, the impact is no more severe than a flu or other respiratory infection that requires one stay home and recuperate for several days, he noted. On the job side, Wolkoff said the economic impact might require some financial belt-tightening but a leap to one becoming homeless because they can’t pay the mortgage or rent is likely premature, he said.

Not to say that some of these anxieties are not real, Wolkoff said. Yet he advises that dwelling on the unknown can paralyze people so they become unable to problem solve when a real situation arises.

What exacerbates the problem now is a 24-7 cycle of mixed messages from newsmakers and politicians fueling irrational fear, Wolkoff said.

“People make bad decisions when they’re panicked,” Wolkoff said.

His advice to all leaders — national, state and local — is to concentrate on reigniting the economy and reinforcing health care systems rather than scaring people away from living their lives. He, too, encourages them to advocate for support for those who need it the most.

Wolkoff prefers to inspire hope and connections. He prefers “physical distancing, not social distancing.”

“The virus doesn’t have wings,” Wolkoff said. “Just don’t lick your friends’ face.”

Wolkoff wants people to see the “silver linings” of spending more time with family and close friends without the distractions of long commutes. He wants them to appreciate stepping away from the everyday hustle and bustle that can deprive people of time to just converse and relax.

For the good of one’s mental and physical health, Wolkoff said people need to sing, even if it’s just in the shower or with the windows rolled up in the car.

“Sing if you can, if you can’t, sing anyway,” Wolkoff said.

Laugh and tell jokes. Read a good book. Engage in “armchair” travel.

Get a good night’s sleep and find ways to help a neighbor, or one’s community.

Wolkoff advises people to devote just a half hour a day to reading and listening to reports on the virus; once a week to checking one’s bank account or stock market portfolio.

Most of all, Wolkoff reminds folks to “be gentle with yourself.”

This is not the time for people to be alone with their fears. It is a time to stay connected with those who can lend support or offer a helping hand when things seem to be beyond one’s control.

“Be aware of your own anxiety and mindful of your body,” Wolkoff said.

CARING FOR FAMILIES

During this “onslaught of uncertainty” family and child advocates fear a rise in domestic violence and child abuse and neglect as unrelenting stress can lead adults to “do things they tend to regret,” said Prevent Child Abuse Arizona Executive Director Claire Louge.

“We understand this,” Louge said. “The name of the game is to keep ourselves self-regulated and calm whether you are a parent or not. The best thing we can all do is to help parents to self-regulate and stay calm. Through calm, children can cope with the scariness and uncertainty of this shared situation.”

To do this, Louge’s agency has prepared tips that they are offering to other advocates and families. Part of this effort is to assure parents that they are not alone, and comfort them when children act out because they are bored, uncertain about their routines or simply are angry they can’t play with friends.

“This is not a time to try and be a perfect parent — as there is no such thing,” Louge said. “Don’t feel guilty letting kids watch two movies rather than one. Adapting the rules is what we all need to do in this situation.”

She and other mental health professionals encourage parents to take a collective breath. It’s OK not to have all the answers. Children just need to know their parent is in this with them.

Her agency is partnering with both Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys and Girls Clubs in a drive to collect new and gently used board games.

“This helps children have something to do that is engaging while their parents are figuring out how to deal with their own stress,” Louge said.

“This is a time to really practice a sense of compassion, and creatively connect with each other,” Louge said. “They (children and families) need us now more than ever,” she concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

10 tips to stay mentally fit during these trying times:

  1. Get enough sleep, exercise
  2. Avoid caffeine
  3. Socialize, don’t isolate! Physical distancing, not social distancing!
  4. Help others
  5. Listen to/play music, sing
  6. Laugh, use humor
  7. Use this as an opportunity to be in touch more often with friends and family.
  8. Engage in healthy escapes - read fiction, watch movies, engage in armchair travel...
  9. Think of hard times you managed to survive; see this as a challenge to meet, one to tell kids/grandkids/friends about years from now.
  10. Seek silver linings – more family time, less pollution, time to volunteer.

10 tips for parents and caaregivers:

  1. Reassure your children that your family is your top priority.
  2. Maintain everyday family routines.
  3. Have plenty of interesting things to do at home.
  4. Take notice of behavior you like.
  5. Make sure your child knows you are ready to talk.
  6. Be truthful in answering children’s questions.
  7. Have a family plan of action.
  8. Help children learn to tolerate more uncertainty.
  9. Take care of yourself the best you can.
  10. Reach out and connect with loved ones.

Donate board games to participating agencies: Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, 3208 Lakeside Village Drive; Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, 3298 Bob Drive, Prescott Valley; Boys and Girls Clubs, 335 E. Aubrey St., Prescott. Drop off boxes are provided.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

PV clinic offering new treatment to prevent opioid overdoses
Prescott Valley clinic offering new treatment to prevent opioid overdoses
There's more to remember than just overlooked supplies for back to school
Start structure before day one of school
Defining quality time for parents and kids
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries