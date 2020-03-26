Watch: Gov. Ducey provides latest COVID-19 updates, March 25

On March 25, Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire held a briefing to share updates on COVID-19. The governor discussed recent actions taken by the state to get more medical supplies, expand telemedicine coverage, ensure renters impacted by COVID-19 can stay in their homes and more.

Gov. Ducey also issued an Executive Order to expand telemedicine coverage for Arizonans, which will help people continue social distancing while accessing critical care and services. Arizona requested a special enrollment period on the Federal Insurance Marketplace so that people who have lost or reduced their income due to COVID-19 can purchase health insurance. The state is also requesting changes to federal food assistance programs in Arizona that would allow for the purchase of hot meals with these benefits and result in timelier approval of eligibility. Additionally, Arizona has been awarded more than $5 million for our “Meals on Wheels” to provide meals to Arizona seniors.

In addition, the governor launched the Arizona Together initiative to support Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities. A website, ArizonaTogether.org, serves as the centralized location for Arizonans to find help or provide support.