OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 26
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Unleash your inner explorer on a virtual tour of the Grand Canyon

Visitors to the Virtual Field Trips site can choose between unguided tours, discovering the mystery of Blacktail Canyon or exploring remote areas of the Grand Canyon using imaging tools. There are lots of hidden gems along the way.

Visitors to the Virtual Field Trips site can choose between unguided tours, discovering the mystery of Blacktail Canyon or exploring remote areas of the Grand Canyon using imaging tools. There are lots of hidden gems along the way.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 1:27 p.m.

Sheltering in place? Do you have children looking for adventure? How about a virtual geology field trip to Grand Canyon?

Virtual Field Trips provide a way for you to explore and discover amazing places without leaving your home.

Visitors to the site can choose between unguided tours, discovering the mystery of Blacktail Canyon or exploring the layers superposition. You will find hidden gems, watch videos from top scientists and explore remote areas of the canyon using imaging tools.

For example, on this virtual tour you'll discover unique locations along the 280-mile Colorado River. See: https://aelp.smartsparrow.com/v/open/k8xewdbe.

Visit this link for more virtual discoveries and adventure. Explore at your own pace at: https://vft.asu.edu/iVFTLocations/GrandCanyon/GCoptions.html.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Historian to lead Yavapai College EdVenture Lake Powell trip
Bradshaw Mountain sixth graders experience Grand Canyon
Go on a virtual field trip
Take a guided virtual tour through ‘The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks’
Witucki: Nature trips still require some effort
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries