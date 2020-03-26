Prescott to close city hall starting March 30

Prescott City Hall will be closed to the public, effective 8 a.m., Monday, March 30, as a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, March 26, the city announced that the closure is occurring in an effort to protect city staff and the general public and “to maintain a united and consistent response with our partners at Yavapai County and other local municipalities.”

Yavapai County earlier announced that its buildings would be closed starting on March 30 as well.

“City essential services will continue, and appointments will be available for those in need of in-person services such as inspections,” states the news release.

To speak with the Community Development staff and schedule appointments for plan/permit drop-off, residents should call 928-777-1371, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the city’s main switchboard, 928-777-1100, will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general questions and inquiries.

The utility billing drive-thru will remain open for utility payments for those who are unable to submit payment online or over the phone.

A paper plan/permit drop bin will be accessible in the vestibule at the south entrance to city hall.

“City staff remains dedicated to providing the best customer service to our community and will be available via phone or email during regular business hours,” the news release adds.

Essential city services will continue, including public safety, trash collection, the solid waste transfer station, and water resource management.

Additional information regarding the city’s response to COVID-19 is available by visiting http://www.prescott-az.gov/covid-19/.