OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 26
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott to close city hall starting March 30

Prescott City Hall (Courier, file)

Prescott City Hall (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 7:09 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:41 PM

Prescott City Hall will be closed to the public, effective 8 a.m., Monday, March 30, as a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, March 26, the city announced that the closure is occurring in an effort to protect city staff and the general public and “to maintain a united and consistent response with our partners at Yavapai County and other local municipalities.”

Yavapai County earlier announced that its buildings would be closed starting on March 30 as well.

“City essential services will continue, and appointments will be available for those in need of in-person services such as inspections,” states the news release.

To speak with the Community Development staff and schedule appointments for plan/permit drop-off, residents should call 928-777-1371, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the city’s main switchboard, 928-777-1100, will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general questions and inquiries.

The utility billing drive-thru will remain open for utility payments for those who are unable to submit payment online or over the phone.

A paper plan/permit drop bin will be accessible in the vestibule at the south entrance to city hall.

“City staff remains dedicated to providing the best customer service to our community and will be available via phone or email during regular business hours,” the news release adds.

Essential city services will continue, including public safety, trash collection, the solid waste transfer station, and water resource management.

Additional information regarding the city’s response to COVID-19 is available by visiting http://www.prescott-az.gov/covid-19/.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott in Brief: Elks Theatre closes indefinitely
Prescott library largely shuts down, City Council meetings move online
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72-year-old, Health Services reports
Prescott National Forest closing developed recreation sites in response to COVID-19
Chino Valley closes library, senior center
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries