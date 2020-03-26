OFFERS
Health Department: Yavapai County up to 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state at 508
All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services on Thursday morning, there are now 508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 401 just 24 hours ago. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 11:14 a.m.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to climb in the state of Arizona.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services on Thursday morning, there are now 508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 401 just 24 hours ago.

There are six known deaths in Arizona, with three occurring in Maricopa County, two in Coconino County and one in Pima County.

Yavapai County is now up to five total cases of the coronavirus. Maricopa is up to 299 cases, Pima 75, Pinal 35, Coconino 28, Navajo 43, Apache 9, Graham 2, and Yuma 4 and Mohave now has 1.

DUCEY

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order earlier this week requiring private labs to report all testing positive or negative.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ reported at a press conference Wednesday that more than 6,600 Arizonans have been tested for the new coronavirus. A majority of the tests have come back negative, and 4.6% have been positive.

TESTING

Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, please do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible.

If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving. Different testing criteria, limited supplies and other factors mean that not everyone can get a test, particularly people with no symptoms and minimal risk factors.

Testing is reserved for high-priority patients – those with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, or immunosuppressive therapy; and for people working in a health care environment and providing direct care to patients.

HOW IT SPREADS

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.

For up-to-date information, see our website www.yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information.

The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

