OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 26
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Good Samaritan Hospice gives thanks with gifts for YRMC

On Friday morning March 27, at 7 a.m., members of the Good Samaritan and Marley House staff will be handing out “mini-life jacket” good bags to YRMC as a thank you for their efforts.

On Friday morning March 27, at 7 a.m., members of the Good Samaritan and Marley House staff will be handing out “mini-life jacket” good bags to YRMC as a thank you for their efforts.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 7:03 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:42 PM

In this time of strife connected to the COVID-19 coronavirus spread, the Prescott-based Good Samaritan Evangelical Lutheran Society Hospice and Marley House staffs want to share their thanks to Yavapai Regional Medical Center medical professionals who are “life savers” amid this crisis.

On Friday morning at 7 a.m., members of the Good Samaritan and Marley House staff will be handing out “mini-life jacket” good bags to YRMC as a thank you for their efforts. Good Samaritan Account Executive Kelly Pardis said it is easy to get “bogged down in this pandemic” so this is an uplifting way to pay homage to those serving on the front lines.

The city granted permission for staff members practicing safe social distancing practices to hold up some thank you banners and signs at the corner intersection of Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads. The staffers will then hand out goody bags to those who show up who work at the hospital, she said.

In addition to this effort, Good Samaritan’s Volunteer Coordinator Heather Seets is organizing a distribution of handmade cards, letters and tissue paper flowers to the 1,000 residents of area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. She titled the project, “1,000 Hearts.”

As all these facilities are all now closed to visitors, Seets wanted to find a way to bring cheer that does not impose any risk to those residents and staff.

Volunteers were able to pick up craft kits of cards and tissue paper at the office, again delivered to them while still keeping safe distances apart. Upon their return, staff will disinfect the projects and place them in a plastic bag for delivery to the various homes. For more information about these efforts, call Good Samaritan at 928-778-5655.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Hospice center brings comfort at hard time
Hospice House to open in May
Marley House offers comfort for the final passage
Obituary: Beatrice (Bea) Seets
YRMC begins COVID-19 triage process for patients, visitors
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries