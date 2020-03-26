Good Samaritan Hospice gives thanks with gifts for YRMC

In this time of strife connected to the COVID-19 coronavirus spread, the Prescott-based Good Samaritan Evangelical Lutheran Society Hospice and Marley House staffs want to share their thanks to Yavapai Regional Medical Center medical professionals who are “life savers” amid this crisis.

On Friday morning at 7 a.m., members of the Good Samaritan and Marley House staff will be handing out “mini-life jacket” good bags to YRMC as a thank you for their efforts. Good Samaritan Account Executive Kelly Pardis said it is easy to get “bogged down in this pandemic” so this is an uplifting way to pay homage to those serving on the front lines.

The city granted permission for staff members practicing safe social distancing practices to hold up some thank you banners and signs at the corner intersection of Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads. The staffers will then hand out goody bags to those who show up who work at the hospital, she said.

In addition to this effort, Good Samaritan’s Volunteer Coordinator Heather Seets is organizing a distribution of handmade cards, letters and tissue paper flowers to the 1,000 residents of area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. She titled the project, “1,000 Hearts.”

As all these facilities are all now closed to visitors, Seets wanted to find a way to bring cheer that does not impose any risk to those residents and staff.

Volunteers were able to pick up craft kits of cards and tissue paper at the office, again delivered to them while still keeping safe distances apart. Upon their return, staff will disinfect the projects and place them in a plastic bag for delivery to the various homes. For more information about these efforts, call Good Samaritan at 928-778-5655.