Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 26
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Gallery Guide: March 27-April 2, 2020

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 6:49 p.m.

• Fourth Friday Art Walk Due to the Covid 19 virus Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk scheduled for March 27, 2020 has been canceled. For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com or www.facebook.com/artthe4th

• Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more. Open by appointment only at this time.

• Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Closed to the public.

• Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Closed through Friday, May 1, or until conditions change.

• Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com. Limited edition bronze from more than 50 of today’s leading sculptors, foundry tours by appointment every Thursday.

• Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

• Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists – Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

• Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Temporarily closed until further notice.

• Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

• Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. Closed through the end of March.

• Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.

• Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Closed through Monday, March 30.

• Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. Closed.

• Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

• Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

• The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

•’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. Temporarily closed due to COVID-19. visit www.tisartgallery.com/category/gallery-events for information regarding exhibitions and events.

• Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Closed for the next two months or until further notice.

• Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.

• Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. Closed.

