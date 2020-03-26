Embry-Riddle vacates all student housing

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) is asking students on the Prescott campus to vacate residence halls by Sunday, March 29 in response to COVID-19.

Flight-training will continue unless otherwise mandated by authorities.

In order to dramatically and immediately reduce the number of people living on campus, universities around the U.S. are urging all students to make alternate housing arrangements for the remainder of the academic year.

According to ERAU President P. Barry Butler, limited exceptions will only be granted for international students and those facing an “insurmountable hardship.”

Students who have already vacated campus are being told to return and remove their belongings.

“Belongings should ideally be picked up by Sunday, April 19,” Butler said. “If that’s not possible, please let us know and we will do our best to work with you.”

Students are advised to contact the Housing and Residence Life unit to work out any concerns.

A growing number of students have taken to social media with an instagram group called @justriddlethings. The group is comprised of over 3,000 ERAU students, alumni and prospective students who are using the platform to voice their concerns and share their frustration.

Among the concerns is the heavy burden of attempting to move mid-semester, while shifting to online courses imposes on students who are already struggling to keep up with their course requirements and financial obligations.

To ease the transition of students from in-person instruction to an online format, ERAU will temporarily expand its pass/fail grading options.

