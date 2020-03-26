Embry-Riddle vacates all student housing
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) is asking students on the Prescott campus to vacate residence halls by Sunday, March 29 in response to COVID-19.
Flight-training will continue unless otherwise mandated by authorities.
In order to dramatically and immediately reduce the number of people living on campus, universities around the U.S. are urging all students to make alternate housing arrangements for the remainder of the academic year.
According to ERAU President P. Barry Butler, limited exceptions will only be granted for international students and those facing an “insurmountable hardship.”
Students who have already vacated campus are being told to return and remove their belongings.
“Belongings should ideally be picked up by Sunday, April 19,” Butler said. “If that’s not possible, please let us know and we will do our best to work with you.”
Students are advised to contact the Housing and Residence Life unit to work out any concerns.
A growing number of students have taken to social media with an instagram group called @justriddlethings. The group is comprised of over 3,000 ERAU students, alumni and prospective students who are using the platform to voice their concerns and share their frustration.
Among the concerns is the heavy burden of attempting to move mid-semester, while shifting to online courses imposes on students who are already struggling to keep up with their course requirements and financial obligations.
To ease the transition of students from in-person instruction to an online format, ERAU will temporarily expand its pass/fail grading options.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Cancer took the life of one member of this family, spared another, molded the career of a third
- Yavapai County Superior Court sentences: May 24-June 10
- Allergy season in bloom in Prescott area
- Briefly: LOCAL GOLF RESULTS
- New 89A interchange in works for Prescott
- Birth: Stella June Duff
- Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Obituary: Dennis Paul Jahner
- Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Tomasic and Patricia “Ann” Tomasic
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: