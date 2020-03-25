YRMC begins COVID-19 triage process for patients and visitors

Patients and visitors to Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s campuses in Prescott and Prescott Valley will now be required to utilize a single direction entrance and exit so as to implement a triage screening process for all during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, officials said in a news release on Wednesday.

“These temporary changes are for the safety and convenience of YRMC patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Ken Boush, the hospital’s director of marketing and communications.

For the west campus, the hospital entrance will be by way of Division Street with the exit onto Willow Creek Road. The traffic flow will apply to anyone, including those arriving to the emergency room or for other urgent or emergency appointments, said a hospital news release.

On the east campus in Prescott Valley, traffic enter the medical center from Florentine Road and exit onto Windsong Drive. This drive pattern will be for all facilities on the campus, including the Family Birthing Center, the Infusion Center, the BreastCareCenter, YRMC Physican are, Prescott Valley Cardiac Diagnostic Imaging, the Vein Center and the Yavapai County Community Health Center.

All who arrive at the hospital’s two campuses can expect to be screened upon their arrival before they are allowed to enter any of the facilities, the release said.

“This involves a YRMC clinician asking specific questions in order to determine where you should receive care,” Boush explained. “It will also allow our team to manage the flow of people arriving at both Medical Centers while protecting our patients and staff.”

The three triage questions are:

• Do you have a cough?

• Do you have a fever?

• Are you having difficulty breathing?

Those who respond “yes” to any of these questions will be directed to one of the two tents recently erected on the two campuses for further assessment. Those who answer “no” to the three screening questions may proceed to their destination.

“We want to get our patients to the care they need as quickly and safely as possible,” said Boush. “We are discouraging visitors but understand that special circumstances may apply. In these situations, we ask that you call the unit you wish to visit for special restrictions and instructions prior to your visit.”



For more news about COVID-19, visit Yavapai County Community Health Services at www.yavapai.us/chs and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

