YCSO searching for missing Spring Valley man

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) detectives announced on March 25, 2020, that they are searching for a missing person.

Nicholas Rice, 47, of Spring Valley, was last heard from on Feb. 7, 2020. Rice has a history of mental health issues and he left without his medication. Rice is a 5-foot-7, 160-pound white man with reddish-blond hair and hazel-colored eyes. He also has a snake tattoo on his left arm, a large tattoo across his stomach and a surgical scar on his torso from a kidney removal. He was possibly wearing jeans and a gray hoodie at the time he went missing. Attempts to locate Rice since the original report, based on updated leads, have been unsuccessful. Detectives are now seeking input from the community.

Anyone with information on Rice’s possible whereabouts should call YCSO at 928-771-3260.

—Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.