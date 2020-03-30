Yavapai County closing doors, but business to continue

As of Monday March 30, 2020, Yavapai County buildings will begin to close their doors to the public. This does not mean that the County is not working, and this does not apply to the Superior or Justice Courts. It simply means that if you need to meet with someone in person, you will need to make an appointment.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “This temporary change is to protect the residents of Yavapai County as well as County employees. We want to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we believe this is a necessary step. We look forward to the day, in the very near future when we welcome the public back into their buildings.”

There will be signs on the front doors with the phone numbers for each department located in each building. Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Randy garrison said, “Most offices can do the majority of their work over the phone but if you need to meet with someone in person you can call the appropriate phone number, and someone will meet you at the door.”

Court proceedings in Superior Court and Justice Courts in Yavapai County continue to be conducted in a manner that provides for the safety of the participants and court personnel and promotes social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

In order to continue court operations, the Presiding Judge of Yavapai County David L. Mackey issued Administrative Order 2020-06, which establishes procedures that allow the Courts to continue daily operations while following the recommendations of health officials to the extent possible and as permitted by law. The Order provides for citizens appearing telephonically for many types of court hearings, reducing the number of people appearing before a judge when hearings must be in-person, providing for the electronic filing of court paperwork and giving instructions for making court-related payments without going to the courthouses.

While the doors remain open in the Superior and Justice Courts, some Municipal and Magistrate Courts located within city buildings have been closed to daily walk-in traffic but can be contacted by phone or email. Citizens seeking to obtain Protective Orders or other emergency relief in the areas impacted by city closures are urged to contact their local Court for further instruction or appear at one of our County Court buildings to request emergency orders.

Contact information for Yavapai County Departments can be found at http://www.yavapai.us/contact-us

Administrative Order 2020-06 can be found at http://courts.yavapai.us/Portals/2/AdminOrders/2020/2020-06.pdf

Information provided by Yavapai County.