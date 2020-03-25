WATCH: Orphaned koala thriving with help from zookeepers

Omeo the Koala Joey is thriving thanks to caregivers at the San Diego Zoo who have been providing around-the-clock care for him, despite the zoo being closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The name Omeo is an Aboriginal Australian word that means “mountains,” because of his uphill battle to survive. When he was just over 5 months old, his mother died of cancer.

Caregivers have been encouraging him to exercise and explore with a toy koala and mini eucalyptus tree and his future looks bright.