Update: 401 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 129 tests in Yavapai County

Interactive Graphic Mapping COVID-19 cases by county

Arizona’s COVID-19 cases are accelerating quickly as more testing becomes available, with 401 identified cases and six known deaths. Three known deaths have occurred in Maricopa County, one in Pima County and one in Coconino County.

There are 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa is up to 251 cases, Pima 49, Pinal 23, Coconino 23, Navajo 37, Apache 7, Yavapai 4, Graham 2, and Yuma 3.

129 tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 111 negative, and 14 pending.

Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

• COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 to 8 p.m. each day of the week

• For COVID-19 information en Español , see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

What EVERYONE should be doing: Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits. Do not visit retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

Have you had the flu or been out sick and thinking of going back to work?

If you have at least 90 percent of your energy back and your overall symptoms have decreased by 75 percent, you are probably safe to return to work.

The opposite is also true: if you can barely drag yourself out of bed and you have a nasty cough or other symptoms, you probably should remain home until you feel better.

Employers should be familiar with HIPAA laws regarding disclosure of employee’s medical status.

These tips and more can be found here: https://www.ucihealth.org/blog/2017/02/flu-contagious

Healthcare workers:

Guidance from the CDC regarding Health Care Professionals regarding return to work protocols. It covers protocol for those are out sick who do get tested and for those who don’t get tested. Here’s the link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/hcp-return-work.html

Northern Arizona Healthcare - Verde Valley Medical Center

There will be COVID-19 collection site at VVMC beginning Thursday, March 26 to collect specimens. Patients need a written order from a physician or provider for a sample to be collected. Only one person per vehicle will be swabbed. The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and is subject to opening or closing based on availability of supplies to operate.

Symptoms – Cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases)

People may be sick with the virus for 1-14 days before developing symptoms. If you start developing symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for screening and possible testing.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

The EOC is fully staffed with volunteers and staff who plan out the daily response, field resource requests, and address emerging issues due to the pandemic. It is open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 7 days a week. The EOC receives shipments of personal protective equipment and allocates to requests by priority: #1 Hospitals, #2 First Responders, #3 Clinics and #4 Physicians.

For up-to-date information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.