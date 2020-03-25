Suspect accused of meth possession at Prescott Valley hotel

A man has been arrested after meth was found in his Prescott Valley hotel room.

Around 5 p.m. on March 24, 2020, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the GreenTree Inn in the 7800 block of E State Route 69 for a trespassing complaint. The reporting party indicated occupants in a certain room were refusing to pay their rent and now trespassing.

Officers went to the room intending to advise that an eviction was on the way. A lone woman inside the room answered and appeared in some type of medical distress. EMS personnel were called out to treat the woman. During the welfare check inside, officers discovered a glass pipe with a white residue, likely methamphetamine, in plain view in the bathroom along with container of methamphetamine and jars of marijuana in a case. Detectives from Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were called to assist.

During PANT’s investigation, a black Chevrolet Avalanche arrived, occupied by 50-year-old Robert Caruso and his wife. Robert told officers the woman in the room was his 18-year-old-daughter. When asked, Robert admitted the methamphetamine was his and the marijuana belonged to him and his wife, as they were registered medical marijuana users.



PANT detectives sought and received a search warrant for the room and collected evidence. The methamphetamine seized weighed in excess of 20 grams. The teen was cleared at the scene with no significant medical concerns. Robert’s wife was later released pending likely charges that remain under investigation as to her involvement. Detectives are ascertaining Robert’s role in drug sales.

Robert was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held without bond.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.