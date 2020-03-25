Prescott College program partners with People Who Care to help homebound adults

People Who Care has seen an increase in requests for assistance, but unfortunately face a decrease in their volunteer base. Our community is in need of volunteers willing to deliver groceries or go shopping with clients.



Arizona Serve, a program of Prescott College, is partnering with the organization to assist in response to recent COVID-19 changes.

“Arizona Serve is ready and excited to partner with People Who Care and give back to our community in these trying times,” said Annie Reifsnyder, Training and Program Manager of Arizona Serve.

People Who Care is a nonprofit volunteer caregiving organization that provides non-medical assistance to adults who are no longer able to drive due to age-related and physical limitations. This helps them to continue living at home and in their community in the Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley-Dewey communities. People Who Care is the only nonprofit organization that provides volunteer non-medical assistance in the Quad-City area and one of only two such organizations in northern Arizona.

“People Who Care is integral in supporting the Quad-City community, so it is important that we help them in the midst of all of the emergency changes,” Reifsnyder said.

To support People Who Care and the vulnerable populations of Yavapai County at this time, please email peoplewhocare@arizonaserve.org or fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/gxZdcmWnrpZNYpzB7

Information provided by People Who Care.