Chino Valley Animal Shelter to participate in $25 weeklong ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption special
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) will sponsor reduced adoption fees across the country starting Thursday, March 26 in an effort to assist struggling and shorthanded animal shelters, including Chino Valley.
Families can now adopt a pet from Chino Valley Animal Shelter for $25 by viewing adoptable animals online at bissellpetfoundation.org/ets. Once an online application is submitted, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.
Reduced-fee adoptions are scheduled to extend until Wednesday, April 1. BPF reminds interested adopters to be reminded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that there is no evidence to support any cases of transmitting the virus to/from pets.
If adoption is not an option for you but you would still like to contribute to the cause, BISSELL Pet Foundation encourages donating to their organization at bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.
Learn more about the Chino Valley Animal Shelter at, facebook.com/cvanimalshelter.
—Information provided by BISSELL Pet Foundation
