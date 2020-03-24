PUSD approves state resolution for closing schools
The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a state resolution closing schools related to the COVID-19 coronavirus and assuring all employees continue to be paid.
The resolution stated chools would be closed at least through March 27, but Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have since extended that to April 10.
The Badger Media live streamed the special meeting that lasted three minutes and was attended by about six people.
The next regularly scheduled Governing Board meeting is Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. The meeting is also slated to be live streamed as the advice for public gatherings is limited to no more than 10 people.
