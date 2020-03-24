OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 24
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Oliver Taylor

Oliver Taylor

Oliver Taylor

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 9:04 p.m.

Oliver Taylor, affectionately known to everyone as Ollie, passed away on January 31, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona and is in Heaven, with our Lord, along with an older brother and four sisters. Ollie was born on January 11, 1936 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Helen and David Taylor. He grew up in San Pedro, Calif. and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1953. He received his A.A. Degree in Criminal Justice from East Los Angeles College and his B.A. Degree in Public Administration from Pepperdine College in California. Ollie is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Ollie served in the United States Navel Reserves for 10 years.

Ollie joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 1959, where he met a young secretary named Carolyn Sue Howe. Ollie and Carolyn were married on May 25, 1968. They were married almost 52 years.

During Ollie’s 32-year career in law enforcement, he worked numerous assignments and attained the rank of Division Chief, prior to his retirement, in 1991.

Ollie retired as Chief of Detective Division and Ollie was loved and respected by all those who worked with him. He always had time to mentor young people and law enforcement officers, who sought his advise and counsel. After retiring, Ollie and Carolyn moved to Prescott.

Ollie joined the Prescott Noon Lions in 1998 and was appointed chairman of the Sight and Hearing Committee. Ollie received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services from the Lions Club International Foundation. Ollie was also a member of the Elks Lodge, Aztlan Lodge of the Masons and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Ollie was the Trail Boss for the first LASD Roundup, which was held in Prescott, in 2000 and the third LASD Roundup, which was held in Laughlin, Nev. In 2006, Ollie was also responsible for getting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to allow retired members to obtain their National Conceal Carry permit at the LASD Roundup.

During his life, Ollie loved fishing and hunting with friends, traveling all over the world, photography, reading and politics. Ollie is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Tami and son-in-law, Mitch Shlosser; daughter, Nanette and son-in-law, Mitch Shapiro; sister, June Brown; grandchildren, Erica and husband, Aaron, Ashley, Ian and Rayah; two great-granddaughters, Mircea and Tirza and several nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved.

The family came to Prescott to celebrate Ollie’s 84th birthday in January, 2020, which he really enjoyed.

Ollie was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in the memory of Ollie can make it to the Prescott Noon Lions, P.O. Box 2215, Prescott, AZ 86301 or the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, 255 E. Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Pedro Angel Aisa
Obituary: Judge Peter S. Smith
Obituary: Oliver Clinton Stallings
Obituary: Jose M. Garcia
D-backs beat slumping Dodgers 3-1 in 10 for 12th straight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries