Obituary Notice: Maria De Lourdes Ramos Osorio
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 8:55 p.m.
Maria De Lourdes Ramos Osorio, age 53, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 15, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
